International Dairy Week attracts first-class judges from around the globe

International Dairy Week (IDW) has appointed first-class judges from around the globe to officiate at this year's event.
The event starts on Saturday, January 11, and runs through to Thursday, January 18, at Tatura, Vic.
Judges from four different countries and three different continents will oversee this year's event.
Barclay Phoenix, from Ontario, Canada, will judge the Holsteins at IDW 2024.
He farms at Greenbank, Ontario, under the prefix of Phoenix Holstein, alongside his wife Shelley and their three children Keaton, Jaelynn and Janelle, and is also employed as a genetic consultant with Select Sires Canada.
Barclay works closely with Keaton and his father Earl to manage their 100-head beef cow-calf operation.
Barclay's judging career spans the globe, including in Canada, England, Italy, Japan, Holland, Mexico and the United States.
His career highlights include judging at Borderway, UK, the Italian National, Swiss Expo, Royal Agricultural Winter Fair and World Dairy Expo.
He is a strong supporter of youth shows and showmanship competitions.
Barclay is heavily involved in showing and merchandising elite Holstein cattle and has managed numerous top level sales throughout North America, including the Sale of Stars at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.
He has owned, bred or merchandised more than 200 All American or All Canadian nominations.
Nathan Thomas, from Ohio, US, is the judge of the Jersey Show.
He resides in North Lewisburg, Ohio, with his wife Jenny and children Colton, Kendall and Camryn, where they own and operate Triple T Holsteins and Jerseys along with Nathan's father and brother.
The herd consists of 35 milking cows and 60 heifers.
Mr Thomas has judged throughout North America, South America, Mexico, Australia and UK.
He has homed more than 200 All-American and All-Canadian nominations, including 15 champion or reserve placings at the World Dairy Expo.
One of their most recent achievements is having the two-time best bred and owned and class-winning Holstein at World Dairy Expo MS Beauty Black Velvet EX96.
The team at Triple T has also located and developed the grand and reserve grand champion Jerseys at the last three World Dairy Expos.
Mr Thomas's judging accolades include being the official judge for the Holsteins, Jerseys and Red and White Holsteins at the World Dairy Expo as well the official Jersey judge at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.
Alongside the late Michael Heath, Mr and Mrs Thomas co-managed the successful sale series The Best of Triple T and Heath for a decade.
Kurt Wolf, from Iowa, US, is the judge of the Ayrshire Show.
Mr Wolf lives in Guttenberg, Iowa, with his wife Michelle and their three-year-old son Cooper, where he works as an artificial insemination technician at Cannon ABS, while milking 250 Holsteins, Ayrshires and Illawarras for Old-Bankstown Ayrshires and Wolf Dairy.
Mr Wolf has been a lover of the Ayrshire cow since his 4H days and is a talented breeder, developer and marketer of Ayrshire genetics all over the world.
For the past 12 years, he has played a role in breeding, owning or selling 181 All-American Nominees, 10 All-Canadian Nominees, two World Dairy Expo grand champions and three World Dairy Expo junior champions.
Mr Wolf and his partners have bred and sold countless sale toppers, including the all-time high-selling Ayrshire, Old-Bankston Al Wyonna-ET, which sold for $67,000 at the 2021 Quest for the Franchise Kind sale.
Mr Wolf has judged Ayrshire shows across the US and Canada - including the North American Livestock Exposition and Quebec Spring Show and was head judge for the 2023 International Ayrshire Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin.
Niel van Rensburg, from Gippsland, Victoria, is the judge of the Brown Swiss Show.
Mr van Rensburg grew up on a family-operated dairy farm in South Africa, where he was involved with registered Holsteins from a young age. In 1997, he won the National Youth Show grand champion and was crowned the National Young Farmer of the Year.
He became involved in the semen industry in 1998; which lead to various roles including classifier with Holstein South Africa, genetic adviser, mating program consultant and national sales manager.
In the past 25 years, he has seen some of the best dairies and cows in Australia, Canada, Germany, Kenya, Namibia, North America, South Africa, Sudan and Swaziland.
He has judged numerous shows and on-farm challenges all over South Africa.
In 2006, he had his first experience judging in Australia, when he judged the Holsteins at the Adelaide Royal Show, returning in 2011 to judge the Ayrshires.
In 2014 he won The Gold Cup at the Royal Show in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
His family immigrated to Australia in late 2020, where he joined his current employer, World Wide Sires in early 2021. Since then, he has judged numerous shows around Victoria.
Brian Leslie, from Kialla, Victoria, is the judge of the Guernsey Show.
Mr Leslie has been involved in the pedigree dairy industry his entire life.
He has worked with his parents and brothers in the family enterprise for the past 34 years, with their herd having won more than 30 championships.
He has judged shows in Argentina, Germany, Japan, Jersey Island and Northern Ireland as well as the prestigious Hayes Classic at the Royal Winter Fair in Canada.
He has also judged all breeds at major and royal shows in every state of Australia.
He is one of only two Australians to judge both the Holsteins and Jerseys at IDW, along with the Brown Swiss and National Youth Show.
Mr Leslie, a partner in Dairy Livestock Services, has spent most of his time as an auctioneer, selling mainly dairy cattle in all states of Australia and overseas.
He has sold the record-priced animals in all breeds.
In 1990, along with Daryl Brown, Mr Leslie founded IDW and played a vital role in it until 2021.
He is married to Diane and they have a daughter Rachel.
In 2023, he received King's Birthday honours, being awarded an OAM for his services to the dairy industry. }
Brian Parker, from Denman, NSW, is the judge of the Illawarra Show. Mr Parker operates a family owned Illawarra stud backed by five generations of breeding, 43 years of which have been as a registered stud.
He has exhibited twice at IDW, claiming the reserve intermediate champion with Daisys Prince Nancy in 1999 at the inaugural Illawarra Show and then returning to receive Best Udder with V. Pauli Elizabeth.
Mentoring from legends of the Illawarra breed have played a huge role in guiding Mr Parker's career; so he encourages any young dairy farmers, no matter their preferred dairy breed, to reach out to experienced dairy breeders.
Mr Parker has enjoyed judging dairy cattle at numerous shows across Australia - including the Kiama and Shepparton Shows, the 2023 Toowoomba Royal and the 49th NSW Spring Fair at Berry.
He has served on the Illawarra Cattle Society of Australia federal board since 2008 and is currently in his second year as federal president, while serving terms on the bull selection committee and production committee as chair.
Along with his wife Debbie, he breeds Illawarras under the Creighton Park prefix.
Nico Bons, from Ottoland, Netherlands, is the judge of the Red and White Holstein Show.
Mr Bons began his career at 18 years old and has now judged more than 170 shows in his home country and internationally.
Alongside his wife Leanne and three children, he is the owner and operator of Bons Holsteins in the Netherlands, where he milks 65 cows and has 80 head of young stock.
The Bons herd has been 100 per cent home-bred since 1945.
The herd average on 305 days is 11,400 kilograms of milk at 4.5pc butterfat and 3.6pc protein.
The herd consists of 38 EX cows and 27 VG cows with an average score (including two-year-olds) of VG-89.6.
The goal on the farm is to breed, own and exhibit the grand champion at the open European Holstein Show.
His judging appointments span many countries including Argentina, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Japan, Russia, Spain, Sweden and the UK.
In 2022 Bons Holsteins was awarded reserve champion mature, intermediate champion, breeders herd, premier breeder and exhibitor and reserve grand champion of the European show in Cremona, Italy.
Brian Carscadden, from Guelph, Ontario, Canada, is the judge of the Youth Show.
Mr Carscadden was born and raised on a registered Holstein farm in Eastern Ontario and graduated from the University of Guelph with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree in 1994.
He worked as a sire analyst for United Breeders of Guelph, Ontario, and Semex.
In 2021 he then began a new career as the executive senior manager at Blondin Sires Inc.
Prior to his AI career, Mr Carscadden enjoyed many successes as a dairy cattle fitter, preparing cattle for top Holstein, Ayrshire and Jersey breeders around the world.
His judging assignments have taken him to more than 30 different countries.
He has judged national shows in Canada, US, UK, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Ireland, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Japan, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Uruguay, Argentina, Portugal, Colombia, Russia, South Africa and Australia.
Mr Carscadden has judged on multiple occasions at the Royal Winter Fair and the World Dairy Expo.
A promoter of youth in agriculture, Mr Carscadden remains active with various youth programs, speaking engagements and by promoting youth involvement through showmanship and judging clinics.
Mr Carscadden lives in Fergus and has three children Craig, Lauren and Colin.
Jessica Gavenlock, from Tallygaroopna, Victoria, is the Sheri Martin Youth Showmanship judge.
Mrs Gavenlock is a keen supporter of youth, having founded the North Victorian All Breeds Heifer Classic and judged All Breeds Calf Shows and the National Parader's competition at the 2022 Sydney Royal Show.
She has worked with dairy cattle her entire life, from 4H competitions in her local community, to competing in many showmanship and judging competitions and judging several shows around NSW, South Australia and Victoria.
Alongside husband Brad and their three girls, Mrs Gavenlock runs and operates Cherrylock Cattle Co - boarding and managing elite cattle for a worldwide clientele.
Together they run regular embryo transfer flush programs for clients, while managing their investments to make the most out of their genetics.
In addition, they manage and prepare cattle for shows, sales, and co-ordinate photo days on farm.
As a family, they enjoy showing and working with a variety of breeds, most notably Jerseys, Holsteins and Illawarras.
