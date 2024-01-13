Farm Online
Hub helps with harvest woes

January 13 2024 - 3:30pm
New Hollands support has helped keep farmers up and running this harvest. Picture supplied
Since 2018, New Holland has been strategically stocking 'critical for function' parts for its popular CR combines at remote locations around Australia to keep farmers operating at peak performance through harvest.

