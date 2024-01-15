Virtual fencing revolutionises pasture management on Australian dairy farms

Virtual fencing technology is revolutionising dairy grazing systems.
While prototypes of the technology were developed as early as 1971 and the CSIRO developed its patented system in 2005, rapid development and uptake has occurred only in the past couple of years.
Virtual fencing remotely maps and control livestock grazing behaviour without the use of fixed fences.
Systems can be used to contain and move animals, to better manage pastures and to monitor the health and reproductive status of animals.
The data generated can be analysed to provide an array of information to help farm management.
But in Australia, uptake in some states is restricted by government regulation.
In Victoria, NSW, South Australia, the ACT and Northern Territory, virtual fencing is banned, except for use in research trials.
The technology can legally be used in Tasmania, Queensland and Western Australia.
It is also able to be used in New Zealand.
The Australian government's Animal Welfare Task Group has been examining the use of technology since 2022.
The group says it is aiming to harmonise regulation across the states and territories and support the best possible animal welfare outcomes.
The RSPCA and other animal welfare groups remain opposed to its use, but developers and researchers say the technology is comparable to existing controls and some features can improve animal welfare.
Much of the development of virtual fencing around the world is focused on the beef industry.
Gallagher is developing eShepherd, based on the CSIRO patent, for the beef industry in Australia and is completing trials on beef herds in NZ.
Vence in the United States, Nofence in Norway and Boviguard in the United Kingdom are designed for beef or goat herds.
NZ company Halter has developed a sophisticated system for the dairy industry.
It incorporates virtual fencing, a precision pasture-management tool and a health and breeding management tool.
It harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) to guide the systems and their interaction with people and animals.
It has also just launched a basic, lower-priced product for the beef market.
The company was founded by engineer and son of a dairy farmer Craig Piggott in 2016 to unlock the connection between humans and animals.
Since its commercial launch in 2020, it has taken the NZ dairy industry by storm.
It is now used on more than 150,000 animals and hundreds of farms there.
It was launched in Tasmania in late 2022.
Uptake has been rapid, with Halter collars now on about 20,000 animals, about 11 per cent of the cows in that state.
The company has also caught the eye of venture capital.
It raised $NZ7 million in 2018, $NZ32 million in 2021 and $NZ85 million in 2022.
The funds have helped the company grow quickly and to improve its product.
It now employs more than 150 people - most in product and engineering.
The 2022 funding injection allowed the development of pasture management tool Pasture Pro.
Interest in the technology is growing among Australian dairy farmers.
South-west Victorian farmers, who visited NZ on a study tour last year, saw the product being used on farms.
They were keen to see restrictions on its use here lifted.
Timboon, Vic, farmers Matt and Renee Whitehead, said it was a real eye-opener.
"It got us thinking about the impact government regulations can have on farming for better or worse," Mrs Whitehead said.
"We wanted to see different farming systems and how they are managed and it was interesting to learn about the Halter collars."
Mr Whitehead said he had been following the Halter collars for a couple of years.
"It was nice to see them at work," he said.
"We could save a heap of labour by using them."
The Halter system includes a collar on each cow, a Halter app on the farmer's phone and a communications network on the farm.
The solar-powered collars provide two primary cues to cows: sounds to provide a guidance about the location of a virtual boundary and vibrations to encourage animals to walk in a particular direction.
The collars also provide a secondary cue - a low-energy electric pulse - to reinforce the primary cue if cows ignore them.
The pulse is mainly used during the training period.
It's called a 'pulse' because it is significantly weaker in energy than the 'shock' from a standard electric fence.
Halter says it takes about seven days to train cows to the system.
The collars also provide an array of data about the cows.
Farmers can use them to monitor their cows' behaviour, reproductive status and location.
Halter can alert farmers to cows potentially showing signs of poor health and cows on heat via the Halter app on their phone.
Halter's Pasture Pro app was launched last year.
It combines machine learning, weather data, satellite imagery and computer vision to help farmers grow and harvest more grass.
This includes farmers capturing images on pasture on their phone to estimate post-grazing residuals.
When combined with the virtual fencing app, it allows farmers to calculate the amount of feed in an area drawn by the virtual fence and to build a grazing wedge across the farm.
Halter is sold on a subscription model - with a charge per cow.
Founder Craig Piggott describes Halter not so much as a physical product but as a service.
"The physical collar enables the product," he said.
"So as the product evolves, gets smarter and we ship new features and it continues to improve over time - that's the service you are after."
This meant Halter was encouraged to develop new products because if it did not, customers would stop paying for it.
It also meant hardware could be upgraded by Halter at any point - because Halter owned it, not the farmer.
"I started Halter to help pasture farmers be more efficient," Mr Piggott said.
"The initial product or piece was around virtual fencing and that was to improve the way that you grazed, so you could grow and harvest more grass.
"That is the core of what we do.
"And how do you do that?
"Well you are unconstrained, you don't need to use paddocks or half paddocks, you can allocate the right amount of pasture every day for no more effort."
Mr Piggott said Halter then added heat detection and cow health monitoring.
"These things are like table stakes for a wearable," he said.
"If you've got the hardware there on a cow and we're collecting the data, we should do it."
Pasture Pro was then added as an additional service around pasture measurement.
"I would say Halter is a platform for pasture-based farmers, it's a collar and an app that enables you to run a more productive and sustainable farm."
Mr Piggott said farmers were and would continue to push the ways in which the technology could be used.
Halter's philosophy was based on farmers being in control of the decisions - Halter provided them with the information and tools to do that better.
"Farmers are very used to having a bunch of constraints around them in the world today, which they have become accustomed to, but it doesn't have to be like that," he said.
"If you are unconstrained, if you then had the tools to be better, you definitely can be."
For example, some Halter farmers were using the system to preferentially feed cows post calving or based on condition score by offering those animals different breaks or allowing them to graze unconstrained.
AI would also play a bigger role - analysing the data being generated to detect patterns that could, for example, pinpoint certain types of animal disease.
Halter was also developing a system where farmers could input different strategies and be shown the impact of those across the whole farm.
"If you do this, this is what I'll do your leaf stage, this is what it'll do to your growth," he said.
Mr Piggott said the biggest win from the technology was that it freed farms and farmers from many of the 'minimum wage' jobs.
"You get far more strategic and less on the ground fixing fences and following cows on a bike," he said.
"We see a lot of farmers today with all the time they save with Halter, they spend more time with the cows and more time pulling grass and looking at clover.
"All the things they know are important, but were never urgent, they've got the time to do."
