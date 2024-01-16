Laws restrict use of game-changing virtual fencing technology

Farmers in Australia's two biggest dairy-producing states can't use game-changing virtual fencing because of laws banning its use.
Legislation restricting its use for all but research is in place in Victoria, NSW, South Australia, the Northern Territory and Australian Capital Territory.
The rapid development and uptake of the technology in the past few years has caught regulators on the hop.
The federal government's Animal Welfare Task Group (AWTG) is a committee of officials from all Australian jurisdictions that promotes the national consistency of farm animal welfare regulations across all states and territories.
It started examining virtual fencing in October 2021, spent a year working on a literature review to inform decisions and then in 2023 put the issue on the backburner due to a heavy workload of other issues.
The literature review was finally released in December 2023 - but needed to include an addendum to capture new information that had become available after the release.
In Victoria the issue has been caught up in the overhaul of animal welfare legislation, while in NSW, an opposition MP is trying to have a Bill introduced to legalise its use.
Western Australia upturned its ban on use of the technology in June 2022, as long it was used in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions.
Dairy farmers - particularly from southern Victoria - are frustrated about the restrictions on the use of the technology.
Dairy Farmers of Victoria president Mark Billing said Victorians were jealously looking "over the virtual fence" as their Tasmanian counterparts rapidly adopted the technology.
Mr Billing said he had first put activity-monitoring collars on his cows in 1996.
Virtual fencing extended the benefits of that technology by enhancing farm management systems, reducing labour requirements, improving animal welfare and biosecurity and providing better environmental outcomes, in being able to keep animals out of sensitive areas such as riparian zones.
He said his organisation had been working with the Victorian government around its new animal welfare legislation to ensure the technology could be used - although the current legislation required the addition of only one word to make it legal.
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Bernie Free said the technology was a game changer for animal health and for safety for animals.
"My understanding is that we can use it in bushfires and floods to move cattle before we even get there," he said.
"We're working through the government to try and get changes."
The RSPCA has voiced concerns about animal welfare implications of virtual fencing and opposes its use.
It cites concerns around the use of electric shock, the low predictability and controllability of the pulse during the training stage and potential irritation and/or ulceration of the animal's skin from the collars.
It says further studies are needed to investigate the long-term effects of virtual fencing on the physiological and behavioural response of animals.
The Animal Justice Party strongly opposes the adoption of virtual fencing and the use of any shock collars.
Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture researcher Megan Verdon has released preliminary findings of her research assessing the effectiveness of this technology to manage lactating dairy cows.
This is the longest study of virtual-fencing on lactating dairy cows and the first to study the application of Halter technology.
It found cows responded quickly to the sound cue used to hold them in a paddock - learning what it meant within one day.
Cows took longer to respond to the vibration cue to move - but starting moving unassisted within one week.
Once cows were trained, they responded with the virtual fence at least once a day but seldom received more than one electric pulse per day.
For movement, the cows received less than one pulse every four times they moved from paddock to dairy.
By week four, 50 per cent of the cows received no pulses in the paddock and 35pc of cows received no pulses when being moved.
Halter's developer Craig Piggott said the company had built in safeguards for animals around its use.
"We have absolutely nothing to gain by building a system that isn't good for your cows," he said.
"Happy, healthy cows are more productive."
The pulse used by Halter had about 100 times less energy than an electric fence.
With an electric fence, the primary cue was vision - a cow saw a fence and then if they ignored it, they received a shock.
With Halter, the primary cue was sound - if a cow heard the sound and they ignored it, they received a pulse.
The system was sensitive to any movement by the cow - so as long they even turned slightly away from the boundary, they did not receive a shock.
A virtual fence offered advantages over an electric fence.
It could be more flexible.
Halter had in-built parameters that disabled the system - for example if cows were running.
The farmer was also alerted when this occurred.
The system also had safeguards in the case of outages.
Mr Piggott said the system required an adverse cue, such as an electric pulse.
"Adverse cues are essential to life," he said.
"If you put your hand on a stove, you are not going to be lured away with like a lollipop - you have to have some sort of adverse cue.
"The question is how adverse can a cue be.
"For that, I would say we use the absolute minimum because we can adjust it on every single cow.
"So we use the minimum threshold for a cow to understand and to be trained.
"And then once they are trained, the typical cow on a Halter farm will go a whole week without a secondary cue.
"Shifting to the shed every day, grazing behind a virtual fence.
"They learn really well. They understand what's going on. And that's at the heart of this, its predictability and control for the cow."
