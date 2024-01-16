Farm Online
Laws restrict use of game-changing virtual fencing technology

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
January 16 2024 - 1:00pm
Halter's developers say cows are quickly trained on the system and typically graze comfortably behind a virtual fence without receiving an electric pulse. Picture by Oscar Sloane
Halter's developers say cows are quickly trained on the system and typically graze comfortably behind a virtual fence without receiving an electric pulse. Picture by Oscar Sloane

Farmers in Australia's two biggest dairy-producing states can't use game-changing virtual fencing because of laws banning its use.

