GPA flags GRDC levy change to fund biosecurity

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
Updated January 13 2024 - 11:19am, first published 11:00am
Big harvests in recent years have meant GRDC coffers are full via grower levies. Photo by Gregor Heard.
Grain Producers Australia has flagged the possibility of reallocating a minute proportion of the grower levies paid to the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) to Plant Health Australia (PHA) to help fund the federal government's increased biosecurity program without the need for a new levy.

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

