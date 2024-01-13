Taylor appointed to GPA board

AgForce Grains president Brendan Taylor has been appointed to the Grain Producers Australia board as a northern region director.
Mr Taylor, who farms at Warra on the Western Downs in Queensland, will replace far northern NSW-based cropper Andrew Earle on the board.
Mr Earle has stepped down to take up a board position with industry good body Grains Australia.
Mr Taylor has served on the AgForce Grains board since 2016 and has been president since 2018.
He is also currently a Grains Research Foundation director and a graduate of the national Grains Leadership Program run by GrainGrowers in 2011.
His position on the GPA board will be formalised at the organisation's next AGM.
GPA chair Barry Large said he was pleased to see Mr Taylor taking another step up to represent growers in the northern region.
"During his time as AgForce Grains President, Brendan has been a well-respected, honest and passionate contributor on the GPA policy council," he said.
"We look forward to him making another strong contribution representing northern growers through the GPA board, and doing so at an important time with our industry facing a number of serious challenges, but also significant opportunities."
Mr Taylor said he was excited by the opportunity to represent growers in the northern region and contributing to a strong team, to help influence positive outcomes for growers.
"I'm looking forward to serving in this new role with GPA and the important responsibilities it brings for growers, and across our industry," he said.
Mr Large said he also welcomed the appointment of northern region grower director, and Moree grain producer, Mathew Madden, as the new GPA deputy chair, to replace Mr Earle.
