Search on for new MLA boss

Meat & Livestock Australia has kicked off the search for a new boss in the wake of Jason Strong's departure just before Christmas.
It's arguably the most significant leadership position in the Australian red meat and livestock industry.
MLA chairman Alan Beckett said applications would be taken for the position of MLA managing director until February 2.
"This is an exciting opportunity for a proven senior executive who will work with a skill-based board and an organisation with a global presence, delivering outcomes for the Australian red meat and livestock industry," Mr Beckett said.
"MLA's purpose is to deliver world leading outcomes that fuel global competitiveness, sustainability and producer profitability. The MD will develop, refine and implement the company's strategic plan, identifying key priorities in alignment with the industry strategic plan, Red Meat 2030.
"They will also engage heavily with stakeholders at all levels and have excellent supply chain knowledge. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a dynamic and innovative industry, working with a dedicated and passionate team."
