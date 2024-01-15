Significant improvements to water, fencing, pastures, infrastructure

Kendall Park is a 1123 hectare (2776 acre) Queensland Western Downs grazing property that has been significantly improved since it was purchased in 2015.
Situated on Hannaford Road at Hannaford, the very productive property divided into 10 paddocks is located 28km from Meandarra, 135km from Dalby, and 190km from Roma.
In addition to increased water security, the removal and control of regrowth and fencing, the former 600ha (1500 acres) of cultivation country features established bambasti, Gatton panic, desmanthus and digitaria pastures.
Hay making and seed harvesting has been undertaken.
Previous areas of brigalow regrowth also have a good balance of established improved and native pastures.
Water is a feature of Kendall Park. There is a new 30 megalitre dam that provided water across the property to cup and saucer points as well as tanks and troughs. There are also addition farm dams.
The timber cattle yards have also been improved with a new crush and scales, calf race and cradle. There is also a feedlot yard with an 8 tonne feed bin.
The two molasses tanks which are equipped with pump and water to take advantage of dry feed in winter.
Structural improvements include a new machinery/hay shed, a second machinery shed, hay shed and two silos.
The house has also been renovated.
Marketing agent Ross Murray, Nutrien Harcourts, said the property had a safe carrying capacity.
"Kendall Park presents as a well-run grazing property suited to breeding or back grounding," Mr Murray said.
"After recent rains the property has abundance of grass and water, and is all systems go - just add livestock."
Kendall Park will be auctioned on AuctionsPlus by Nutrien Harcourts on February 15.
Contact Ross Murray, 0427 360 325, Nutrien Harcourts, Dalby.
