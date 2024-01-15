Farm Online
Breedplan info in hot demand; studs don't want to be left behind

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
January 15 2024 - 2:00pm
What will bull buying look like in 2024? Judging by interest in new Breedplan workshops, EBVs will be a big part of it.
Big numbers of established beef studs are looking at moving into performance recording this year, judging by the phenomenal oversubscription to new Getting Started with Breedplan workshops.

