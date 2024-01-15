Breedplan info in hot demand; studs don't want to be left behind

Big numbers of established beef studs are looking at moving into performance recording this year, judging by the phenomenal oversubscription to new Getting Started with Breedplan workshops.
Marketers of Breedplan, the Agricultural Business Research Institute, put the initial call out for interest in the free one-hour online workshops last Tuesday.
Participants are capped at 10 and the first six workshops were fully booked in less than 12 hours. Another six workshops were advertised the next day and all spots in those were gone in less than six hours.
ABRI extension services have now advertised another seven workshops and more than 50 per cent of spaces are taken.
ABRI's Catriona Millen said the workshops would continue to be run to meet the demand.
"If producers try to register and find that existing sessions are fully booked, they should sign up to the waitlist. We are contacting the waitlist as we offer additional sessions," she said.
The workshops are a new initiative, primarily designed for seedstock producers who are new to Breedplan.
They cover an introduction to estimated breeding values, why they are needed, performance recording, submitting data, use of DNA information, Breedplan reporting and where to access assistance.
"We're delighted with the response," Ms Millen said.
"We're seeing a number of registrants who are already Breedplan users but also a portion of registrants that are not yet using it.
"The majority of registrants are Australian based, but we also have interest from overseas, including producers in New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom."
Experienced seedstock producers are reporting a definite trend among both established and new studs towards performance recording, particularly in Queensland.
They say this is being driven by two key factors.
Firstly, it was acknowledged that bull buyers were increasingly wanting EBV information.
Secondly, accuracies of EBVs in tropical breeds, which traditionally had been lower than for British or European breeds, was improving.
Consultant Elsie Dodd, from the Northern Beef Genomics Project, said interest in genomic information was skyrocketing as producers saw the value it could bring.
"This is about expanding from phenotypically assessing an animal to accessing so much more to build a picture as to whether an animal will be valuable in a herd or not," she said.
"Prices of bulls and cattle today are such that producers have to ensure they get bang for buck.
"As a commercial producer, you know you have to ensure you are not buying a bull that will take your herd backwards especially with fertility traits."
