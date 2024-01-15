International Dairy Week kicks off for 2024 with Youth Show

International Dairy Week (IDW) 2024 kicked off on Monday, January 15, 2024, with the Youth Show.
Young people are a big part of IDW and this year an exciting new youth event planned this year.
Co-director Declan Patten said youth was an important focus for his team when they took over the event in 2021.
So in 2023 he had reached out to the team from Cows Create Careers about developing something for IDW.
The result is a competition that's attracted 34 students from schools across three states.
The competition will be held on Wednesday, January 17.
IDW has appointed first-class judges from around the globe to officiate at this year's event.
Judges from four different countries and three different continents will oversee this year's event.
The event runs through to Thursday, January 18, at Tatura, Vic, and will feature shows in all major breeds, as well as the Youth Show.
A massive all-breeds sale will be held in the evening of Wednesday, January 17.
A seminar series to be run on January 16 and January 17 covers subjects from calf rearing to farm safety, feeding and making the most from genomic testing and technology.
A Dairy Industry Leaders breakfast will be held on Thursday, January 18, before the main day of judging, which culminates in the crowning of IDW Interbreed Supreme Champion.
