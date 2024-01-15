Freehold grazing property for 350 cows hits the market | Video

Damascus is a sizeable 1196ha (2956 acre) freehold grazing property in two titles located 5km north of Gin Gin and 3km off the Bruce Highway.
Offered by David and Carol Cusack, the impressive property has a frontage to Kolan River and is situated 54km from Bundaberg and 20 minutes drive from Lake Monduran.
The well grassed sweet forest country has an estimated carrying capacity of 350 breeders with calves removed at weaning.
There is also potential future income from the sale of millable, commercial timber including blue gum, ironbark and spotted gum.
The attractive property shown as 93 per cent white on Queensland Government vegetation mapping.
Damascus is divided into 18 well fenced paddocks plus smaller paddocks and a lane.
Water is supplied from the Kolan River, 10 dams, permanent holes in a double frontage to Cabbage Tree Creek, and spring fed gullies.
The majority of the structural improvements have been constructed during the past 10 years.
The modern, three bedroom residence is set on an elevated position and has a central entertaining area with excellent 270 degree views.
Other improvements include a powered 27x9m six bay shed with a lock-up section, well shaded cattle yards equipped with an RPM crush and Breckon calf cradle, working dog pens, and a stable unit with stalls, a tack room and an attached round yard.
The property also has an off-grid solar power system with a lithium battery and an 8kVA back-up generator.
Damascus will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Bundaberg on February 14.
Contact Mark Simpson, 0418 792 647, Ray White Rural, Biloela.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.