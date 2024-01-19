Showers and storms set to continue

To the south, the Southern Annular Mode is becoming a little more important. It is positive and has been for a while. During summer, a positive SAM historically increases the chance of above average rainfall for parts of eastern NSW and south east Queensland as well as in eastern Victoria. A positive SAM occurs when high pressure belts shift south increasing onshore easterlies to eastern Australia and pushing the Southern Ocean westerlies closer to the Antarctic continent resulting in drier weather developing in southern Victoria and western Tasmania.