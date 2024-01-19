Farm Online
Showers and storms set to continue

By Don White, Weatherwatch
January 19 2024 - 12:00pm
Tropical cyclone Jasper might have crossed into northern Queensland some weeks ago, but it has fuelled high levels of moisture that have since been cycling through parts of eastern Australia and contributing to the development of further showers, storms and rain areas.

