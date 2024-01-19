Showers and storms set to continue

Tropical cyclone Jasper might have crossed into northern Queensland some weeks ago, but it has fuelled high levels of moisture that have since been cycling through parts of eastern Australia and contributing to the development of further showers, storms and rain areas.
This is highly unusual and at the same time, because the monsoon is only just developing (around a month later than average) we have seen large parts of northern Australia having their ground exposed to sunlight (rather than cloud cover blocking out these patterns).
As these areas, particularly in the north west of WA, are considered the 'heat engine of Australia' this bodes well for above average temperatures to continue in late summer and into autumn in the eastern states, especially Victoria.
Above average temperatures and average, to possibly above average rainfall will be likely in coming weeks with shower and storm activity (rather than extensive rain events). This will now change with the northern monsoon becoming more significant and the Madden-Julian Oscillation also moving into waters north of continental Australia.
Model forecasts indicate the El Nino-type sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific have reached a peak but SSTs are expected to remain above El Nino thresholds into autumn. Some of the atmospheric indicators have weakened over the past few weeks, and the Southern Oscillation Index is now neutral again.
Historically, El Nino seasons also see tropical cyclone activity shift east of Australia due to the change in atmospheric circulation and the traditionally cooler SSTs across the western Pacific. However, since the cooler SSTs over the western Pacific have not eventuated during this event, it will result in a tropical cyclone outlook that follows an 'average' pattern, more typical for a neutral year as opposed to an El Nino year.
To the south, the Southern Annular Mode is becoming a little more important. It is positive and has been for a while. During summer, a positive SAM historically increases the chance of above average rainfall for parts of eastern NSW and south east Queensland as well as in eastern Victoria. A positive SAM occurs when high pressure belts shift south increasing onshore easterlies to eastern Australia and pushing the Southern Ocean westerlies closer to the Antarctic continent resulting in drier weather developing in southern Victoria and western Tasmania.
Finally, to the west, the Indian Ocean Dipole will have minimal effect for the next couple of months but early indications are it will be at least neutral by late April when its influence increases again, which in turn will encourage at least average late autumn rain in the south east states.
