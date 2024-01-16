Farm Online
Connectivity program leads to multi million dollar agtech investment

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
January 17 2024 - 7:00am
The Federal Government's new On Farm Connectivity Program has received more than 700 applications. Picture file
The federal government's new $30 million On Farm Connectivity Program (OFCP) has drawn more than 700 applications since it opened in late October.

