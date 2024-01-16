Connectivity program leads to multi million dollar agtech investment

The federal government's new $30 million On Farm Connectivity Program (OFCP) has drawn more than 700 applications since it opened in late October.
It provides 50 per cent rebates for the cost of smart farming technology that can help to monitor livestock, improve efficiency of water use, streamline farm logistics, optimise soil quality and nutrient levels and boost customer connections throughout the world.
Following an expression of interest process earlier last year, there were 79 equipment suppliers who signed on to be part of the program.
Through the program, suppliers are able to apply for rebates of between $3000 and $30,000 for eligible equipment purchased by primary producers. Rebates to agtech suppliers come with the condition that it is then passed onto farmers through discounted products.
Rebates are available for a wide range of technology including external antennas, repeaters, boosters, sensors, automated tank systems and pump controllers, animal movement tags and relevant installation and training costs.
So far, more than $6.2 million in rebates have been committed and are beginning to flow through to help farmers take advantage of agtech and connectivity solutions.
Overall, there is $15 million in funding available under Round one.
So far, the federal communications department is reporting that the connectivity solutions types that have the highest number of claims are farm management, with the top two products in this category liquid level monitoring such as fuel/water, and livestock monitoring systems; and also environmental monitoring, with the top two products in this category soil moisture probes and weather monitors.
To help primary producers explore eligible connectivity options and make informed investment decisions, the government has engaged the Regional Tech Hub to provided free and independent advice.
Primary producers can contact the Regional Tech Hub on 1300 081 029 or at http://regionaltechhub.org.au/home/on-farm-connectivity-program.
The connectivity program is part of the federal government's $1.1 billion Better Connectivity Plan, which is improving mobile and broadband connectivity and resilience in communities across the country.
Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said the government was committed to strengthening connectivity across the country.
"It's fantastic to see the On Farm Connectivity Program delivering the cutting edge tech the sector needs to stay competitive, boost sustainability and enhance farm safety," she said.
Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Murray Wat said it was great to see so many applications and businesses eager to take advantage of the opportunities the rebates offered.
"By helping farmers invest in new technologies, we're powering productivity and embracing smarter, more sustainable farming practices," he said.
"I'd encourage anyone wanting to see how agtech might benefit their work to give the Regional Tech Hub a call."
