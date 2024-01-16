Exceptionally well improved farming, grazing country | Video

Exceptionally well improved Walgett property Rivervale is being sold through an expressions of interest process, which closes with Nutrien Harcourts on February 22.
Offered by Max and Marlene Swain, the highly regarded 1886 hectare (4660 acre) property is situated on Brewon Road, 40km west of Walgett, NSW.
The flat to slightly undulating country features grey and brown self mulching soils, with about 800ha of cultivation.
There is also about 600ha of heavily timbered grazing country and about 400ha of cleaner grazing country.
Rivervale has two sets of steel sheep and cattle yards, which are equipped with a crush and have water connected.
The property has a frontage to the Barwon River and a double frontage to Womat Creek, which has deep waterholes. The property also has a number of dams.
The average annual rainfall is about 425mm (17 inches).
The boundary and internal fencing are constructed from predominantly hingejoint with two plain and two barbed wires.
Structural improvements include a 27x12m machinery shed that includes a lockable workshop with a concrete floor, a new 20x35m Statewide machinery shed, a four stand shearing shed with a workshop attached, four silos and a 2000 tonne grain shed. There are also shearers' quarters with a kitchen, bathroom, and laundry, a two bedroom shearing hut with a kitchen.
The four bedroom weatherboard home has a large modern kitchen with marble bench tops and a new bathroom.
Expressions of interest close with Nutrien Harcourts on February 22.
Contact Chris Clements, 0428 287 222, or Russell Hiscox, 0428 281 248, Nutrien Harcourts.
