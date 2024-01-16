Farm Online
Exceptionally well improved farming, grazing country | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
January 16 2024 - 3:16pm
FarmBuy Real Estate

Exceptionally well improved Walgett property Rivervale is being sold through an expressions of interest process, which closes with Nutrien Harcourts on February 22.

