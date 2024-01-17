New Zealand study tour to develop future dairy industry leaders

Gardiner Foundation is inviting young dairy leaders to apply for the 2024 Gardiner Foundation New Zealand Study Tour.
The tour will explore the best of the New Zealand dairy industry and develop participants' leadership skills in the process.
With sponsorship from Australian Dairy Conference the Gardiner Foundation will conduct a tour of the South Island for 12 young dairy professionals across Australia aged 18-40.
The tour will run for eight days from mid to late April.
Applicants for the tour could be working on farm or involved in the dairy industry in a different capacity.
The eight-day tour will provide participants with insights into the opportunities and challenges faced within the New Zealand dairy industry and the leadership required to navigate a successful path.
"The New Zealand Study Tour is a fantastic opportunity for young dairy professionals, our future industry and community leaders, to immerse themselves in all that the New Zealand dairy industry has, to offer." Gardiner Foundation CEO Allan Cameron said.
Young dairy professionals from across Australia are encouraged to apply.
Gardiner Foundation is committed to providing experiential leadership experiences and initiatives such as the New Zealand Study Tour, which will increase the depth in industry and community leadership capacity.
Applications are now open and will close at 11:59pm on Sunday, February 4, with selection interviews to be held in Melbourne.
To apply, visit www.gardinerfoundation.com.au/new-zealand-study-tour.
