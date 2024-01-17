Farm Online
New Zealand study tour to develop future dairy industry leaders

January 17 2024 - 1:00pm
Young farmers take part in a study tour in New Zealand. Picture supplied
Gardiner Foundation is inviting young dairy leaders to apply for the 2024 Gardiner Foundation New Zealand Study Tour.

