The expert advice on beef herd fertility whipping up a frenzy

Advice on the number one profit driver in a commercial breeding herd from three of the country's most knowledgeable people on the topic has become one of the biggest talking points in the cattle business at the moment.
The chapter on herd fertility in the 2023 Australian Beef Report is widely being described as the most comprehensive guide to reproduction management published but it's also ruffled a feather or two.
It's written by Phil Holmes, John Bertram and Michael McGowan, all of whom have contributed significantly to the research on herd productivity across three extensive science careers furnished with decades of practical experience in the paddock and at the crush.
They are also people known to call a spade a spade.
Some of their pieces of advice, particularly in the 'choosing seedstock sources' section, have certainly got the industry talking.
"Do they show cattle? Run like the wind if they do. They will often justify this on the basis it is an effective form of promotion. If they say that, run faster than the wind because they do not understand proper marketing principles either," the chapter says.
"Do they use Breedplan as it should be used? That is, letting it guide their breeding decisions rather than just superficially enhancing sale bull descriptions.
"Do they feed bulls up to stupid levels of fatness for sale, gloat about the live weight, trim the feet and shampoo them? Offer them emotional help if you feel brave enough, otherwise run away."
These comments, of course, are just a few hundred words amid thousands that address every aspect of what is arguably the most critical topic for a beef producer.
The Beef Report is published by Bush Agribusiness, which says it's purpose with this chapter was to capture the combined knowledge of three eminently qualified professionals in a comprehensive yet concise summary of herd fertility - the type of which had never before been published.
Bush Agribusiness' Ian McLean says many producers have no idea how productive their herd is, both in its own right and compared to the industry, and therefore have no idea how big a constraint it is to their business.
Herd productivity is a measure of how efficiently herds convert grass into beef and there is a big difference between businesses in terms of how efficient they are at doing that, he says.
"Those who are more efficient are producing and selling more beef than the rest, " Mr McLean said.
"It is therefore very important for producers to understand their herd productivity, primarily for the potential to increase income through producing more kilograms from the same amount of pasture eaten."
Herd productivity is a combined outcome of management and genetics, the Beef Report argues.
Mr McLean: "Management is arguably more important, as excellent genetics won't overcome sub-standard management. However, if management is on the ball, then genetics can leverage this for a superior outcome."
The authors put forward these definitions.
A highly fertile southern herd will have at least 90 per cent of mixed age breeders wean a calf every year from a mating that does not exceed six weeks and no more than 2pc of bulls are used. As well, at least 60pc of the calves will be born in the first three weeks of calving.
A highly fertile northern herd will have at least 80pc of mixed age breeders wean a calf every year from a mating that does not exceed six weeks and no more than 2pc of bulls are used.
The authors acknowledge there are some northern areas where that is impossible but say that is what should be strived for.
Six week matings are also not always possible in the north and pregnancy testing can be used to reduce the window, they say.
But that period is critical to achieve a breeding cycle of 365 days.
The authors say this is a critical point in reproductive management that even some seedstock producers do not fully grasp.
Is it bulls or cows that drive genetic change in a herd?
The obvious answer is 50:50 but the authors explain that the contribution of the bull to the genetic change of the herd can be up to 30 times that of the females and suggest that this is the relative importance that should be placed on each.
They discuss why the right seedstock source is so important to your herd and provide some suggestions for identifying the right one. They also discuss how many bulls are needed and how to manage them.
While most of the genetic change in the herd comes from bulls, the females are the engine room of herd reproduction and how they are managed drives production, they say.
The authors address the lifetime of the breeding female, setting her up as maiden, lifting her performance when on her first calf, managing her as a mature breeder, getting the herd structure right and reducing dystocia.
Topping all of this off is a discussion on animal health and specific diseases that affect herd fertility.
One of the reviewers of the publication, Queensland producer Andrew Miller, Braidwood at Jundah, described the chapter as an exceptional summary of the topic and essential reading.
Mr Miller has hard-won, firsthand knowledge of building and managing a fertile herd.
