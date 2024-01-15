Drought program to accelerate business development

An initiative funded by the federal government's Future Drought Fund will look to work with businesses and researchers with promising solutions to boost drought resilience.
Beanstalk AgTech will oversee the Drought Venture Studio, where it will take eight ag business start-ups to market and provide critical commercialisation support for nearly 100 others in the drought management space.
Cal Archibald, director at Beanstalk AgTech, said the Drought Venture studio was looking for innovators, investors and farmers to get involved, with a view of bringing new products to market to help the ag sector better manage drought.
"We've got some great research happening in this country but there is a sense that it is not necessarily flowing through to commercialised products," Mr Archibald said.
"Australia is the driest inhabited continent in the world, we should be leading the way on drought innovation, and we're hoping the Drought Venture Studio will play a role in that."
"We will be doing a few core things in bringing different skill sets and stakeholders together.
"The first step is going to the ag producers, both corporates and family farms and getting to understand the challenges with drought and what needs to happen to help mitigate that risk."
"We're very clear that we want the work to be challenge-led, that is addressing the problems identified by the ag sector and not products that are a neat piece of technology but don't help solve the problems at hand."
The Drought Venture Studio will aim to drought-proof Australian agriculture by developing drought resilience products and services for farmers, while delivering commercial returns for Australian farms, innovators and agrifood investors.
Mr Archibald said the choices of ideas that could be developed through the drought studio were nearly limitless.
"There are the classic drought management ideas, such as better soil moisture retention, anything around feed and fodder management through to means of diversification, whether that be looking at alternative income streams on-farm or even outside the farm business."
"We could also be looking outside the box at research in areas such as mining, transport and logistics or even human health for ideas that can translate into agriculture."
Mr Archibald said the Drought Venture Studio differed from other innovation incubators in that it did not only cater to fully fledged start-up businesses.
"We're after the ideas, we want to make sure we've got great technical talent, we can help bring the research to the eyes of corporate investors and play that match maker role, so even if someone does not have a business background so long as they have some great ideas we can play the match-making role and make it work," he said.
Mr Archibald said Beanstalk Ag Tech had been busy forging relationships in the ag sector, speaking with corporates such as AACo and Simplot through to farmer research organisations such as Birchip Cropping Group and Riverine Plains.
He said he was excited to be working on something that could help develop resilience against the major impact on Australian agriculture and change the method of managing drought from a government system based on drought support funds to something more proactive.
"The time to start planning for the next drought is now that's why this work is so important," he said.
"Perhaps you are a scientist working on new technology to better capture and store water on farms, or an investor that wants to back local farmers and local innovations.
"We want to hear from anyone with a drought related challenge that needs solving or a drought-resilience solution. Beanstalk Drought Venture Studio is currently hiring for key roles and will open expressions of interest to innovators from March 2024.
