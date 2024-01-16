Around $2 million asked for just over 500 acres near Nagambie

Agents suggest a price of around $2 million is the right money for a good-size farm block at Locksley near Nagambie in Victoria's North-East.
"The dams are full and soil conditions are ideal for a bumper year," suggest the agents for this 209 hectare (516 acre) block with the price of $3750 per acre.
Those agents from Nutrien Harcourts said it was rare to find such a large amount of good mixed farming country available for sale in the area.
Just seven minutes from the Hume Freeway, 40 minutes from Shepparton and 15 minutes from Nagambie, the property is on two titles with two road frontages.
The property "offers prime farming land suitable for cropping, sheep, cattle or horses and with convenient access", agents said.
This property is well equipped with Pratley sheep and cattle yards which have a 1000 sheep and 50 cattle capacity.
The property is well laid out with 100 ha laser graded in the past two years.
Drains have been built to cater for excess rain run-off.
The property takes in four paddocks and six dams to be suitable for a variety of agricultural pursuits.
Agents said the land is currently holding "a good body of feed" after being sown down to ryegrass and clover.
An extensive fertiliser and pasture improvement program has been undertaken in recent years to maximise production.
The property would suit a variety of uses including as a backgrounding operation, agistment block, fattening property, horse stud.
Agents suggest, with local council approval, the property could also be the "perfect spot to build your dream home and create a picturesque and productive country estate".
The western side of the property runs adjacent to a seasonal creek with large gum trees.
"This property is a gem and allotments of this size with such convenient access are rare," agents said.
For more information contact the agents from Nutrien Harcourts - Marty Brooks on 0467 354470 and Jeanette Laffan on 0438 452641.
