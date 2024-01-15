Farm Online
Home/News

There's no more money, govt tells angry German farmers

January 16 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
About 10,000 German farmers have blocked the roads of the capital Berlin with trucks and tractors. (EPA PHOTO)
About 10,000 German farmers have blocked the roads of the capital Berlin with trucks and tractors. (EPA PHOTO)

Germany's Finance Minister Christian Lindner has taken to the stage in front of thousands of jeering farmers protesting against tax rises and told them there is no money for further subsidies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.