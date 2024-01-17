Overseas buyer snaps up McLaren Vale gem | Mount Wilson sells for $6.15m

One of the largest holdings in the McLaren Vale wine region has sold to an overseas buyer for $6.15 million.
It was a happy pay day for the owners of Mount Wilson, just south of Adelaide after buying the 307 hectare (759 acre) property three years ago for $4.125 million.
That's just over a $2 million reward for investments in undercover sheep yards (in combination with) new cattle yards and other farm improvements since taking ownership.
A solid price of $8103 per acre.
The Mclaren Flat farm is said to have stunning outlooks over Gulf St Vincent and the McLaren Vale region.
Selling agent Adam Chilcott from Elders Real Estate said interest in the holding was "incredibly strong and widespread" with inspections from many interstate buyers and their representatives.
"Ultimately, it was purchased by an international buyer with connections to South Australia," Mr Chilcott said.
"The level of interest and outcome of the sale was as a result of the holding's size, premiere views over McLaren Vale's vineyards and short commute to Adelaide."
The well set-up farm is 44km from the city.
"A holding of such scale would be difficult to acquire within the same proximity to any other Australian capital," agents suggested.
Features of the farm include the homestead and artist studio, a 110 megalitre water licence, 14 dams (some with marron), three bores, recently constructed sheep and cattle yards and other improvements.
The vendors have "conservatively" run 120 cows, four bulls and progeny along with 500 mixed aged sheep.
An extensive pasture renovation, fertiliser, liming and planting program has also been undertaken.
Water allocation has been leased to a nearby vineyard providing income averaging $58,000 per year in addition to the farming operations.
The comfortable homestead offers views to the north from the open living and kitchen area.
A detached studio, or separate accommodation, is ideal for family travelling to visit or as a retreat.
Pedlars Creek runs through the property and provides an ideal habitat for deer, koalas and monarch butterflies amongst native watercress, maiden hair fern, wild fig, walnut, chestnut and macadamia tress.
