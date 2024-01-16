Port dispute leaves beef exporters hamstrung

Australian beef and sheep meat exports are being hamstrung by port industrial action, putting at risk almost $300 million in red meat business a week.
Exporters have joined farmers and business groups in demanding the government step in.
Container terminals in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Fremantle have been thrown into disarray as Dubai-based shipping company DP World, one of Australia's largest stevedores, and its staff continue to go head-to-head over pay and work conditions.
Loading and unloading of tens of thousands of containers has been delayed and across the board it has been estimated the protected industrial action has cost the economy tens of millions of dollars a week.
Industrial Relations Minister Tony Burke has agreed to meet with the stevedore.
The Australian Meat Industry Council said Australia was a leading supplier of high-quality red meat to the global market and in financial year 2023 exported $15 billion of beef, lamb and goat meat to over 100 markets.
"Export revenue underpins the employment of hundreds of thousands of people across the red meat supply chain and is the economic lifeblood of Australia's rural farming communities," an AMIC spokesperson said.
"The recent port industrial action has severely disrupted the ability to trade perishable goods, particularly meat.
"The inability to get containers moving through ports and the lack of access to shipping slots has hamstrung Australian meat exporters, added unnecessary costs and risks eroding our reputation as a reliable supplier of food to customers around the world.
"The ongoing industrial action is creating disruption up and down the supply chain and compounding other stresses to global shipping, ultimately resulting in significant impacts to trade and the operations of Australian meat and smallgoods processors."
Exporters said Australian meat businesses that relied on imports and exports desperately needed the industrial actions to be resolved.
"Improved trade relationships and access to export markets accounts for nothing if Australia cannot reliably and predictably move goods in and out of the country," AMIC said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.