Stand out property Rainbow expected to make about $9m | Video

The 632 hectare (1560 acre) NSW Southern Riverina property Rainbow is expected to sell for about $9 million - about $14,241/ha ($5769/acre).
Located 12km from Pleasant Hills, 75km from Albury and 95km from Wagga Wagga, it is the first time the Jelbart family's Pleasant Hills district property has been offered for sale in almost 100 years.
Recognised as being more than 95 per cent arable and featuring consistent soil types, the undulating to slightly rising country is described as being very well suited to livestock, crop and pasture production
There has been no cropping activity carried out during the past seven years, but has an excellent previous lime history.
Rainbow is currently focused on sheep and wool production backed by improved pastures including lucerne and clovers.
The estimated carrying capacity is 6500 dry sheep equivalents.
The property is very well watered by 16 dams, five troughs and the seasonal Urangeline Creek, which runs through property from north to south.
There is also a town water supply at the property's front entrance.
Structural improvements include an impressive 11 bay machinery shed with two enclosed bays.
There is also a two stand shearing shed with wet weather coverage for about 500 sheep, a shearers' cottage, hayshed, grain storage shed and 14 grain silos.
The floodlit steel sheep yards are equipped with both a drafting and drenching race, while the well designed cattle yards have an undercover crush.
The property also has its original three bedroom residence.
Contact John Honeychurch, 0419 790 924, or Mike Weller, 0410 663 041, Corcoran Parker.
