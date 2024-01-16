Farm Online
Home/News

Stand out property Rainbow expected to make about $9m | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
January 17 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

The 632 hectare (1560 acre) NSW Southern Riverina property Rainbow is expected to sell for about $9 million - about $14,241/ha ($5769/acre).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.