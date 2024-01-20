Large price spreads in grains

There are considerable price differences between commodities, grades, and port zones around Australia at the moment.
There are also differences between the price buyers are bidding for grain, and the price growers are willing to sell for in many parts of the country.
This is making it challenging to determine the value of Australian grain and trade activity has been sporadic as a result.
When looking at the international market, finding some meaningful data points has also been challenging.
Australian grain is likely being sold offshore, but finding price and volume details of those transactions is generally difficult given it is kept in-house by the parties involved in the transaction.
In some other parts of the world, details of international sales or purchases are reported, which makes it easier for those respective domestic markets to operate.
In many cases we can use this information from other parts of the world to help us determine the export parity price of equivalent Australian grain.
Australian grain should ultimately trade at prices that are internationally competitive given we typically export grain.
At times when supply is restricted, such as in drought, domestic requirements will push prices above the export competitive level.
Several independent data providers are attempting to provide a more consistent and reliable indicator of the prices Australian grain is trading in the international market.
These include Platts, who publish an APW and ASW Wheat FOB (Free on Board) Australia index which attempts to reflect the spot physical price of Australian wheat exports ex WA ports.
Argus Agriculture recently launched a CFR (Cost and Freight) south east Asia multi-origin milling wheat index, which aims to reflect the spot price of milling wheat delivered ports in Java Indonesia.
Aside from that, information warehouses such as Bloomberg, Reuters and AgFlow all try to find bid, offer and traded prices in the international market and report them. But it can be sporadic at best.
If sellers and buyers within Australia had more visibility on international sales prices, they would have more confidence in assessing what their grain is worth.
While the industry evolves towards this transparency, in the interim growers are realising they have a say in the price of Australian grain and appear determined to show the market their sell price.
Many offer prices are being set within the range of prices over the past two months.
Last week in Western Australia, many prices kicked higher as buyers bid up to meet grower price expectations and buy grain to cover their needs. Australian grain remains in demand.
