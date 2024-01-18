Estate sale success for Williams family's Sandhill Lake cropping farm

The Williams family's Sandhill Lake cropping farm west of Kerang has sold.
It had been held by the family since settlement.
The farm takes in 763 hectares (1884 acres) of Mallee loams and grey Avoca River flats on the Lalbert-Kerang Road.
Nutrien Harcourts has not offered a selling price but the farm was listed with a price suggestion of $3000 per acre, which would have valued the total offering at around $5.6 million.
The property was sold for the estate of Richie Williams with agents saying the Mallee country was "suitable for all cropping enterprises".
The agents also suggested the 153ha (377 acres) of Avoca flats were still in their natural state which had potential for carbon.
Improvements on the property included an "older style" but solid three-bedroom home.
The farm has numerous shedding including machinery sheds, workshop, grain machinery shed, steel cattle yards "other outbuildings needing repairs".
Stock and domestic water is provided by the Normanville pipeline.
Selling agents were Greg McNeil and Neale Fenton.
