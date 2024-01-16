Farm Online
MSA's half a billion dollar delivery to livestock farmgate

January 16 2024 - 5:00pm
MSA's half a billion dollar delivery to livestock farmgate
MSA's half a billion dollar delivery to livestock farmgate

The 2023 Australian Beef Eating Quality Insights report has shown that the Meat Standards Australia program generated $463 million in farm gate returns for producers over the past two years.

