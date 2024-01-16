Heavy rain lashes the north and more on the way

Parts of the Northern Territory have received over half a metre of rainfall in the past week with further significant falls expected over the tropics over the next week.
The rain has also delivered significant totals in Far North Queensland and the Kimberley in WA.
Wadeye, on the west coast of the NT, has recorded 619mm for the past week, with a staggering 334mm falling in the 24 hours to 9am Monday alone.
There are flood warnings in place for many of the Territory's major rivers, including the Daly, Katherine and Victoria Rivers.
In Queensland the focus for the heavier falls was supposed to be through the Gulf of Carpentaria but while there was substantial rain there, the heaviest tallies were on the east coast, with Innisfail recording 441mm and Cowley Beach 340mm, hitting areas already hit hard by Cyclone Jasper last month.
Through the Kimberley the falls were relatively more modest but still substantial, with 180mm so far at Kununurra and 150mm at Wyndham.
Residents are being urged to buckle up for further heavy rain, with the focus now firmly on the NT.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is forecasting over 400mm again through parts of north-western NT, with the focus slightly inland this time.
Much of the north-western quarter of the Territory is expected to see in excess of 200mm.
In Queensland, parts of the north-west of Cape York could see over 200mm, but generally falls are a more reasonable 50-100mm, with similar totals forecast in northern Western Australia.
