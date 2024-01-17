Kubota unveils electric vehicle concept

The appetite for electric vehicles continues to grow around the world and Kubota has unveiled its latest innovation.
At the recent CES 2024 in the US - labelled the biggest tech event in the world - Kubota North America showcased its New Agri Concept - a fully electric, multi-purpose vehicle - bringing autonomous technology and AI together to provide solutions for small area farmers.
The fully electric New Agri Concept integrates artificial intelligence, automation and electrification, and is designed to support a wide range of tasks.
Its six independent drive motors and a standard three-point hitch allow it to use existing implements for operations including mowing and tilling.
One of its strongest selling points is how fast it charges, going from 10 per cent to 80pc in less than six minutes, reducing vehicle downtime and allowing it to quickly get back to work.
Electric drives enable quiet operation making the New Agri Concept suitable to operate at night.
"Kubota is transforming from a trusted equipment provider into a solutions provider," Kubota Tractor Corporation president Todd Stucke said.
"We are well known in the compact equipment market for our versatility, durability, and reliability, and our machines have always been easy to own and easy to operate. Today, they're evolving to be even more intuitive, putting data and AI directly in the hands of equipment owners to enhance their lives and make things easier, more productive, and more efficient."
Kubota North America senior technologist Brett McMickell said the New Agri Concept showcased the company's design philosophy and built on its long legacy of technology innovation.
"This concept vehicle displays the future potential of fusing digital and physical to provide complete solutions for our customers," he said.
"Many technologies, such as AI, connectivity, and autonomy, need to come together in order to realise Kubota's vision of providing solutions across the food value chain - from growers to consumers. Kubota provided more than a vision, but an invitation to be part of the future where technology works seamlessly with our customers to create a more sustainable and efficient society."
Kubota was founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1890 and today operates in more than 120 countries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.