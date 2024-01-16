Outback duel raises the temperature in the contest for our ultimate hotspot

A sweaty contest to be crowned Australia's hottest place swung back to the Pilbara in the searing north of WA in the past month.
Many people would already know Marble Bar scored its place in history by claiming a world record of most consecutive days either at or above 37.8 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) way back between 1923 and 1924.
It has just cemented that reputation with 26 days straight of temperatures of more than 43 degrees.
The long run end when the thermometer "only" hit 42.5 on Sunday.
Wyndham in the Kimberley also lays claims to the prize with an annual average maximum temperature of 35.6 but not many would have ever heard of Rabbit Flat.
While the most recent Census says Marble Bar's population was 153 hardy souls, just across the WA border on the Northern Territory's stretch of the Tanami Desert, Rabbit Flat's population is given as zero.
Yet this inhospitable place took Marble Bar's prize with the longest heatwave in 2019 after recording 115 days over 39 degrees.
The old record of 106 days was of course held at Marble Bar.
Rabbit Flat was actually named after a well on the stock route from Alice Springs to Halls Creek in WA.
The well, sometimes a lagoon, is 160km from the WA border.
Given it is located in the heart of the still perilous Tanami, the third biggest desert in Australia, a well was a pretty important landmark even with a respectable annual rainfall for those parts of 430mm.
Of course being so hot, most the rain evaporates but the Tanami track, which is mostly unsealed, can still get boggy and strand many outback travellers.
A roadhouse once straddled the road at Rabbit Flat for a time before a change of operations and even a weather station kept track of the passing days but today, it is best known for saltbushes and heat.
The Bureau of Meteorology has an automated weather station located there to keep tabs on the ongoing "hottest place" contest.
Marble Bar might have dipped a little on Sunday but has maintained its strong run with temperatures still expected to be around 43 degrees for the rest of the week.
It's best so far this year was a scorching 47.9 on January 10.
Rabbit Flat's best was 43.5 on January 2 and its hottest months are in the wet season, which is now underway, even though it is outside the tropics.
Marble Bar, and Rabbit Flat, might both even get a spot of rain with a strong monsoon trough moving down over the north.
The average annual rainfall for Rabbit Flat is around 430mm, Marble Bar is around 300mm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.