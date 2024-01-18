Croplands partners with MagrowTec on magnetically assisted spray solution

Spray equipment manufacturer Croplands has partnered with Irish company MagrowTec, leaders in magnetically assisted spray technology, to bring the innovation to Australian and New Zealand growers.
MagrowTec has worked with growers in Australia and New Zealand to undertake in field studies, demonstrating agronomic benefits such as improved coverage, better canopy penetration, improved water management and drift reduction.
The system helps to create more optimum-sized spray droplets during spraying - the type that isn't too big or too small - ensuring that more of the spray hits the target.
MagrowTec technology uses permanent rare earth magnets to expose crop protection fluid to static magnetic fields, affecting the physical properties of the fluid and impacting droplet formation, droplet dynamics and droplet adhesion.
The technology allows growers to put out smaller droplets without the drift and waste normally associated when using smaller nozzles.
As well as the benefits the magnetic fields impart into the fluid, the system can be installed on any boom sprayer of any make or model, requires no power, has no electronics, can be transferred to new boom sprayers and is virtually maintenance free.
Croplands national sales manager Jeremy Rennick said the main benefit of the system was making fluid more uniform as it comes out of the spray nozzle.
"To Australia, this is brand new technology, but it has been used in Europe and America for a few years now," he said.
"In some instances, farmers have been able to decrease their water rates and make their spray tank go a lot further."
MagrowTec business development manager for southern Australia James Turtle said performance of the technology helped optimise chemical application and delivered an excellent return on investment.
"Current users of the product are not only seeing the benefits of improved crop protection but are also realising that their spraying program is becoming more efficient by either reducing the amount of sprays required or by not having to increase their water rate to do a better job," he said.
"Every time you spray, you'll be landing more droplets and therefore chemical on the target, which results in improved crop health and yield, putting more dollars back into your pocket whilst also benefitting the environment."
Croplands general manager Sean Mulvaney said the company was proudly to be partnering with MagrowTec to bring their magnetic spray technology solution to both Australian and New Zealand farmers.
"Equally exciting is that the solution can be retrofitted to existing boom sprayers or on to new builds," he said.
Croplands will be demonstrating the system live during demonstration days planned for early 2024 and encourage any growers keen to look at the technology to register their interest with their local Croplands territory manager.
Mr Rennick said Croplands was putting together demonstration rigs so farmers can see how the system works in their own area.
