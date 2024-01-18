Farm Online
Croplands partners with MagrowTec on magnetically assisted spray solution

By Paula Thompson
January 18 2024 - 1:30pm
Croplands has partnered with MagrowTec to bring magnetic spray technology systems that can be retrofitted to existing spray machines or mounted to new spray machinery to Australia. Picture file
Spray equipment manufacturer Croplands has partnered with Irish company MagrowTec, leaders in magnetically assisted spray technology, to bring the innovation to Australian and New Zealand growers.

