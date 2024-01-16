Grain markets subdued on bearish USDA report

Grain markets have been subdued in early trade for 2024 following a largely bearish edition of the influential US Department of Agriculture (USDA) World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report.
The report was bearish across all the major commodities, raising ending stocks for corn, soybeans and wheat, with prices falling between 3 and 5 per cent in general.
While the changes in the wheat market were relatively small, with a 1.8 million tonne, or 0.69, increase in global wheat stocks, taking inventories up to 260 million tonnes, the news in the corn sector helped drag markets down.
A substantial rise in projected corn yields per hectare in the US caught the market by surprise, with the now likely record yields likely to push critical US corn stocks to five year highs.
Combined with the traditional harvest dip in Australian grain prices the news has contributed to further falls in cash price values locally.
Benchmark APW quality wheat is around $360 a tonne delivered port in the east, while feed grain is at around $320/t, with little difference between ASW, GP and feed grain classifications, reflecting substantial amounts of downgraded product coming in from Victoria and south-east South Australia in particular.
This represents a fall of about $30/t since harvest began in earnest in November.
Internationally, the Chicago Board of Trade March wheat contract has fallen from US627 cents a bushel prior to Christmas to as low as US595c/bu earlier this week, before rebounding slightly to US599.6c/bu on Tuesday.
Matif, the major European exchange, has had a decline in wheat prices of just under 3pc after the WASDE report was issued.
Soybeans fared worst, with international futures falling by as much as 5.8pc, which in turn has flowed through to canola, which is closely correlated to soybean values.
Local canola prices, delivered east coast, are currently at around $600/t port.
On the wheat front, the USDA increased production estimates in the Black Sea region, with Russia up a million tonnes and Ukraine 900,000 tonnes.
In proof that Saudi Arabia's experiment with wheat production via irrigation is gaining traction the USDA also raised production in the desert nation by 1.5 million tonnes, a massive rise given the nation's 10-year average to 2022-23 according to USDA data was just 625,000 tonnes.
Meanwhile a big Indian wheat harvest is likely to be another negative for Australian cash prices.
Indian government officials announced that while export restrictions were unlikely to be waived, India, a large consumer of wheat, was unlikely to import any supplies, with a bumper crop likely to allow the nation to replenish its stockpiles following a tough series of seasons which led to the imposition of export restrictions in 2022.
Official projections are for a record crop of 114 million tonnes of wheat.
India is the world's second largest producer of wheat, with most of the wheat traditionally consumed internally, although it can occasionally be a player on the export market when there is a sufficient surplus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.