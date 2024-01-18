Farm Online
Analysis

Strong finish to 2023 beef export year

By Ken Wilcock
January 18 2024 - 12:00pm
FIGURES released last week by the Department of Agriculture show beef exports ending the 2023 year on a strong note taking volume for the full year beyond expectation.

