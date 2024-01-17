Power company opens Kerang office after buying local farm

Fresh from buying a district farm, the builders of Victoria's controversial VNI West project have opened a temporary office in Kerang.
Transmission Company Victoria last week announced it had bought a 360 hectare (890 acre) property owned by a Tragowel family for more than a century to locate its terminal station.
The Tragowel farm is about 12km south of Kerang.
TCV has taken out a four-month lease on a small office just off the town's main street as its first regional office.
The power company said Kerang was not chosen because of the Tragowel announcement.
"We have not had a lot of questions in relation to the terminal announcement, but we have been in contact directly with near neighbours and members of the local community," a spokeswoman said.
TCV is charged with building a high voltage power line from the west of the state and north across the Murray River near Kerang to connect renewable power projects to the national electricity grid.
"TCV considered a number of locations along the draft corridor for its first regional office," the spokeswoman said.
"Kerang is a major regional centre and convenient to many landowners in the northern end of the corridor."
The Patchell Plaza office also has a separate meeting room TPC could be used for "landholder discussions".
But TCV warned the rented office was small with a capacity limit of four people.
"If the community and landholders find the regional office useful, we will consider replicating it at other locations within the draft corridor," the spokeswoman said.
"We are not actively seeking a second office location at this time."
Members of the VNI West project team will be available two days each week to discuss the project and provide further information - from 11.30am to 5pm on Tuesdays, and 8.45am to 2pm on Wednesdays.
VNI West project director Sam Magee said: "We hope that the regional office will provide an additional avenue for the local community and landholders in the draft corridor to find out more about the project and speak directly with the project team."
TCV has offered to lease the Tragowel farm for a year or two until building of the terminal station begins.
