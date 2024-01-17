Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Tasmania announces rebates for sheep and goat eID

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated January 17 2024 - 7:08pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tasmanian government has announced a funding package to help the state's sheep and goat industries transition to mandatory eID.
The Tasmanian government has announced a funding package to help the state's sheep and goat industries transition to mandatory eID.

Tasmania has become the latest state to offer up a rebate package to help sheep and goat producers and the wider supply chain make the switch to electronic identification tags.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.