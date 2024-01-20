Impressive mixed farming operation in a sought after district

Clairdon is a productive 547 hectare (1351 acre) mixed farming operation located in the sought after Collie district of NSW, about a one hour drive north west of Dubbo.
Offered by the Orange based Spicer family and listed with Ray White Rural at $2.35 million, the asking price is equal to about $4296/ha ($1739/acre).
Under the Spicer's management the property has been used to grow cereal, pulse and oil seed crops.
Clairdon's soils range from sandy to heavier grey loams and the country is well positioned for the 2024 winter season.
While the focus has been on farming, the property is equally well suited to livestock.
Clairdon has previously been used to grow wool as well as fat lambs and beef.
The property is fenced into nine paddocks with water supplied from nine dams and equipped bore.
There is also an extensive reticulated trough system that delivers water to all of the paddocks.
There has also been significant earthworks carried out to better manage overland water flow.
All of the nine dams were cleaned out two years ago.
The three stand shearing shed and steel sheep yards are described as being in usable condition.
The very well improved property has a near new 40x12m machinery shed enclosed on three sides with power and lights, a 12x7m powered workshop plus a second 25x11m machinery shed.
There is also more than 350 tonnes of grain storage in seven silos.
The air-conditioned, three bedroom weatherboard home has a verandah and a new garage.
Contact Frank Power, 0427 454 392, Ray White Richardson & Sinclair.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.