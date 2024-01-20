Spate of water meter thefts from farms for their scrap value

Police are warning rural property owners to be on the alert for water meter thefts.
There has been a spate of the thefts already this year in South Australia's Mid North.
It appears the thieves target the older-style meters for their scrap metal value, estimated to be less than $20.
Water authorities and police in all Australian states say water meter thefts have become increasingly popular over the past decade despite the meagre rewards.
A number of water meters were stolen from farms in the areas surrounding Port Pirie including Koolunga and Beetaloo Valley.
Thefts have also been reported to SA Police as far south as Red Hill and Warnertown in the north.
Police said most of the recent thefts occurred between January 2 and January 5.
Police are investigating and are asking rural property owners to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity on 131 444.
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at https://crimestopperssa.com.au You can remain anonymous.
SA Water says it was aware of the recent spate of thefts.
"We have worked with each of these customers to replace the meters, at no charge to them," a spokesman said.
Water meter thefts have been gaining in popularity around Australia over the past decade - more than 150 were stolen in one night in Sydney during last August.
