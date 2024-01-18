Raine & Horne commits to supporting farmers in times of need

Major real estate company Raine & Horne has thrown its support behind bush charity Rural Aid to enhance support for farmers and rural communities across Australia in times of need.
Raine & Horne executive chairman Angus Raine said the partnership with Rural Aid underlined the company's commitment to creating lasting social impact.
"Over the last two years alone, our partnerships have reinforced our dedication to supporting causes crucial for the well-being of our communities," Mr Raine said.
"We believe this latest partnership with Rural Aid will allow the Raine & Horne Foundation to better support rural and regional communities in times of need, as well as creating long-lasting social impact in agriculture."
The Raine & Horne Foundation has committed more than $600,000 to various causes during the past two years including to Dignity, a charity working to end homelessness, the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, and assisting Care Australia and those affected by the tragic earthquake in Turkey (Trkiye) in early 2023.
Rural Aid, established in 2015, is very well known for its comprehensive support programs, which encompass financial aid, counselling, water and hay supply, and volunteer support to farmers affected by natural disasters such as drought, bushfires and floods.
The charity aims to safeguard farming and rural communities before, during, and after natural disasters.
Rural Aid chief executive officer John Warlters said the partnership with the Raine & Horne Foundation would help sustain the charity's prevention and preparedness activities that are crucial to building community resilience.
"Future support through our partnership will enable greater efforts across the entire disaster lifecycle, which is important before, during and after trying times," Mr Warlters said.
Rural Aid has successfully raised and distributed $100 million during the past five years, and has more than 18,000 farmers registered to receive assistance.
Raine & Horne, which traces its origins to 1883, has evolved Raine & Horne Rural, which operates in rural regions across Australia.
