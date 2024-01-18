Farm Online
Raine & Horne commits to supporting farmers in times of need

Updated January 18 2024 - 4:47pm, first published 3:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Raine & Horne has partnered with charity Rural Aid to enhance support for farmers and rural communities. Picture supplied
Major real estate company Raine & Horne has thrown its support behind bush charity Rural Aid to enhance support for farmers and rural communities across Australia in times of need.

