Grains concerns about port constraints

Port and sea freight issues at both a domestic and global level are causing headaches for Australia's grains industry.
Internationally escalating tensions in the Red Sea are hitting trade between Europe and the Asia / Pacific region, while locally a dispute between stevedore DP World, a major player in the container sector in Australia, and the Maritime Union of Australia is causing significant disruptions.
Both issues have the potential to stop Australian grain being distributed to export markets in a timely manner.
Rural banker Rabobank warned trade logistics were set to become increasingly challenging for Australia's agricultural sector, with the canola sector in particular facing difficulties if access to the lucrative European Union market was interrupted.
RaboResearch general manager Stefan Vogel said ocean shipping companies were diverting more vessels away from the Suez Canal to avoid attacks by Houthi militants in Yemen along the Red Sea.
He said this was a problem for canola exporters as product destined for the EU generally went via the Suez.
There also could be additional costs for products sourced from Europe and North Africa, such as certain fertilisers, agricultural chemicals and machinery parts as a result of the additional nine to 15 days required to make the journey via Africa and the Cape of Good Hope.
However, at the same time Mr Vogel said it could help other sectors of the grains industry, such as wheat and barley, by making our product more competitive against European origin grain which cannot be shipped via the canal into markets such as the Middle East and east Africa.
Locally, GrainGrowers have called for port reform, saying the current industrial action was far from a one-off.
GrainGrowers chief executive said prior to this round of action with DP World, which has been causing headaches since last year there had been issues with tugboat operator Svitzer and its working force.
Ms Gawel said the problems highlighted the fact existing port industrial relations mechanisms were not working.
"These situations demonstrate the risk that industrial disputes could bring Australian ports to a standstill," Ms Gawel said.
The Red Sea disturbance has seen bulk sea freight rates rise sharply on the back of the news in December the Houthi rebels, a Yemeni group largely made up from insurgents from the namesake tribe, were attacking ships, although rates have come back in early markets this year.
Mr Vogel said the impact on the critical fertiliser market would be muted, with the major two products, nitrogen and phosphorus, generally sourced from Asia and the Middle East, meaning freight routes could continue as per normal.
Potash imports, however, are focused on North America and Europe and there could be difficulties in this space.
However he nominated access to shipping containers as potentially an even bigger issue, saying history had showed Australia could be disproportionately impacted by issues within the container supply chain.
"During the 2021 freight crisis, Australia struggled to find sufficient containers for exports as shipping companies gave preference to their major global routes and somewhat neglected Oceania or they tried to quickly take empty containers back from Australia to China rather than adding in shipping time to export Australian goods," he said.
"A similar struggle for containers is not unlikely to materialise again if the Red Sea struggles tighten global container freight capacity further."
And container freight indices appear to be more spooked than the bulk index, with Rabobank reporting the FBX global ocean freight container index has more than doubled from early December to mid-January to reach the highest price level seen since October 2022.
RaboResearch global economic strategist Michael Every said while things were not at 2021 levels yet, there was the potential for significant impact.
"Things are not as bad as the last shipping crisis, they could still get painful if the Suez/Red Sea crisis is not resolved soon," he said.
Locally, Ms Gawel said the focus needed to be on more efficient industrial relations.
She said the Productivity Commission found that since 2018, the average duration of enterprise agreement negotiations has blown out to almost 18 months.
"The Commission has previously put forward draft recommendations for reform of the Fair Work Act 2009 to improve the productivity of the ports, and we need to consider these in the view of long-term reform."
"Of course, we fully support employees and employers' rights to take industrial action to settle workplace disputes, but a framework is required to recognise the unique industrial and economic context of Australia's ports and avoid damage to unrelated third parties like Australian grain growers."
"The grains industry is currently in the middle of the critical export period, and high costs and delays at port not only threaten global competitiveness but also damage Australia's reputation with international customers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.