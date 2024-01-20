Farm Online
Labour saving autonomous robot line grows bigger with Burro Grande

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
January 20 2024 - 3:30pm
The team from Burro with their new Grande unit. Picture supplied
Burro, a company providing autonomous solutions for the agriculture industry, has launched its most powerful labor-saving robot to date.

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

