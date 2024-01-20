Labour saving autonomous robot line grows bigger with Burro Grande

Burro, a company providing autonomous solutions for the agriculture industry, has launched its most powerful labor-saving robot to date.
The units free up labour needs by carrying, towing and patrolling.
While Burro is based in the US, it has hundreds of autonomous vehicles in productive use worldwide.
Burro is rapidly growing in the US within berry and grape farming, and nurseries, with additional systems working at scale in Australia and New Zealand.
Previously, the Burro units were capable of having 226 kilogram payload capacity, with light-duty towing.
But the latest unit, Burro Grande has expanded to a pallet-scale vehicle, with a 680 kilogram payload capacity and 2.26 tonne towing.
It also features Burro operation system software V 5.0 to enable indoor/outdoor LiDAR-based localisation for autonomous movement across indoor and outdoor operations.
All electric, the Burro Grande will carry or tow heavy loads over multiple terrains for up to 24 kilometres between charges.
When paired with the company's Atlas Mission Autonomy, Burro's online route creation platform, users can construct, manage and share routes across their fleet.
Whether towing, carrying or following, Burro Grande allows existing equipment operators to step away from the seat of a tractor or UTV, saving valuable labor.
"Burro Grande will support nursery and greenhouse operators, as well as citrus, stone fruit, table grape, blueberry and more," Burro's founder and chief executive officer Charlie Anderson said.
"With labor being the number one challenge facing growers today, growers are in dire need of autonomous solutions to help their businesses survive.
"Releasing this ground-breaking robot to market means that growers have a proven, viable alternative to increasingly expensive and scarce workforce options."
Burro's autonomous robot also features patent-pending Pop Up Autonomy, which means the technology works immediately out of the box, empowering users on a job site to be up and running with very little training and it can be used across multiple environments.
The units don't require centralised control or installation of infrastructure. Instead, Burro robots use computer vision (cameras) and AI to learn and to navigate autonomously from points A to B while carrying loads.
Burro has been shown to help agricultural clients gain efficiency improvements of up to 40 per cent.
The robots help mitigate labor shortages by taking on the burden of carrying and towing heavy loads, while also boosting profitability. Burro is one of only a few autonomous robotic solutions available for this purpose.
Burro robots have travelled 120,700 autonomous kilometres, with the the company having hundreds of robots actively deployed around the world in support of farms, greenhouses and nurseries.
The company was recently honoured for the third consecutive year as a 2024 World Ag Expo top 10 new product winner for both its Burro Grande and Atlas Mission Autonomy innovations.
It also recently closed a $24 million Series B co-led by New York City-based growth equity firm Catalyst Investors and Translink Capital, along with existing investors S2G Ventures, Toyota Ventures, F-Prime Capital, and Cibus Capital.
"Robots have long been stuck in warehouses and factories, and few robotics companies have successfully scaled outdoors into industries like agriculture, nurseries, and construction, where trillions of dollars are spent annually on labor," Mr Andersen said.
"We have built a world-class product based upon state-of-the-art autonomous AI technology, and with this funding, we will deliver solutions for real-world problems, distributed world-wide through our network of dealers."
This year, the Burro company will expand its commercial, product and engineering teams, bring on more dealers, and launch new products in direct response to customer demand, beginning with the Burro Grande.
