Australian firm buys a sizeable stake in New Zealand farm management company

Australian agribusiness investor Roc Partners has bought a sizeable stake in a New Zealand farm management company.
Roc Partners has paid $44.2 million for a 25 per cent stake in New Zealand Rural Land Company's land portfolio.
NZRL, a subsidiary of Allied Farmers, owns 14,847 hectares (36,688 acres) of rural land across New Zealand mostly in the South Island.
Roc Partners is a keen investor in Australian poultry meat production, eggs, Wagyu beef, honey and glasshouse tomatoes.
NZRL will continue to manage the entire portfolio of rural assets for both NZRL and Roc Partners following the sale.
NZRL told shareholders proceeds from the sale would be used to repay $11.8 million owing on the convertible note it drew down in April last year to partially fund a forestry acquisition.
Other money would be used for working capital "while new growth opportunities are explored", the company said.
