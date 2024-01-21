Lithium is the new gold: How it can both help and hurt farmers

It's billed as the new gold - the silvery white alkali metal lithium that is the key ingredient in the rechargeable batteries used in portable electronics and electrified transportation.
Australia has the second largest lithium ore reserves globally and already produces 55 per cent of the world's supply.
Economists say the lithium hydroxide market could be worth up to $10 billion within six years. Scientists say the world's economic superpowers are already fighting over Australia's lithium.
For Australian agriculture, lithium is a double-edged sword.
The ability it affords to both store and deliver more power, for that to be renewable energy, and to hedge against power disruptions has massive applications.
From electric vehicles to crop and soil sensors, livestock feeding systems and even just opening automatic fence gates, lithium-ion batteries are already powering plenty on-farm.
Australian lithium-ion battery manufacturer Energy Renaissance lists the big advantages to farmers as being reduced reliance on the grid, reduced operating costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The company says lithium is a solution for unreliable grid connections, rising diesel costs and fluctuating energy prices.
The company has on its books dairies that have entirely replaced diesel generators with solar and batteries, with an annual energy saving of close to $80,000 and a reduced greenhouse gas footprint to the tune of 535 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year.
On the other side is the question of what the push to extract the valuable resource might mean for pastoralists in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, where the country's big supplies are.
"Australia has the richest supplies of lithium and everyone is fighting over our lithium," said CSIRO principal research scientist specialising in battery materials and devices Dr Adam Best.
"Lithium-ion batteries have the highest energy storage capacity per unit weight and Australia is a world leader in the adoption of battery technology for grid storage."
On the back of electric vehicle demand alone, the growth in lithium-based power offers what global market consultants McKinsey describe as a significant but limited-time opportunity for Australia.
It reports Tesla suggests it will need around 1000 kilotons of lithium carbonate equivalent per year by 2030, or 16 times its 2022 needs and 30pc more than the world currently produces.
Australia's lithium is extracted through hard-rock mining and is commonly found in spodumene or pegmatite ore. The rock is crushed and roasted to be able to liberate the lithium, which can then be refined into either lithium hydroxide or lithium carbonate to make battery electrodes, Dr Best explained.
"Lithium is typically exported as a 6 per cent concentrate: for every 100 kilograms of material dug up, 6kg of lithium is recovered," he said.
Water is a big problem when lithium is recovered from brine, which is how it is largely mined in the other major countries supplying lithium - Chile, Argentina and China.
"Still, digging, crushing and roasting is energy-intensive and large amounts of tailings are created," Dr Best said.
And if Australia's lithium potential is to be realised, it will use large swathes of land, potentially productive agricultural land, which is one of the main concerns for pastoralists.
They are also worried about environmental damage, disruptions to production systems, the competition for labour and the way mining companies negotiate.
They also describe lithium mines as an environmental eyesore.
Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association chief executive officer Bron Christensen said mining was a part of WA's culture.
"We accept that, even applaud it, but it needs to be done responsibly and with respect," she said.
"What we are seeking is more responsible management of communication and interaction with pastoralists."
Ms Christensen is also chair of NFF's economic policy and farm business committee and said one of the key issues in that work had been trying to get some regulation around how mining companies negotiate.
"A mining company might go onto three properties and offer three different deals," she said.
"We need to get away from the bully boy tactics and ensure everyone is offered same deal - it shouldn't come down to how much you can spend on lawyers."
The NT's only lithium producer Core Lithium suspended work in December at its Finniss operation outside of Darwin, citing the recent collapse in battery prices.
It's been seen as a win by pastoralists but they are conscious those exploring for, and mining, lithium won't be gone for long, given the longer-term outlook for demand.
Northern Territory Cattlemens' Association chief executive officer Will Evans said his message to lithium miners was that early and frequent community engagement was critical.
"We have many questions that remain unanswered, such as how they intend on ponding in high rainfall zones, just how dangerous are the chemicals used to extract the lithium and what the remediation measures will be," he said.
"We are living with abandoned mines all over the Territory that are environmental disasters."
