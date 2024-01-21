Farm Online
Home/Beef

Lithium is the new gold: How it can both help and hurt farmers

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
January 22 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A prototype of the electric battery powered Toyota Hilux. Photo supplied.
A prototype of the electric battery powered Toyota Hilux. Photo supplied.

It's billed as the new gold - the silvery white alkali metal lithium that is the key ingredient in the rechargeable batteries used in portable electronics and electrified transportation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.