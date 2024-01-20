Farm Online
Nothing plain about the quality of St Helens Plains cropping country in Wimmera


By Chris McLennan
January 21 2024 - 10:00am
The Hill family is selling some choice cropping country on the St Helens Plains after more than a century of ownership. Pictures: AWN Livestock and Property.
Agents say buyers have a once in a lifetime opportunity through a February auction to purchase some of the most reliable cropping land in the Wimmera.

