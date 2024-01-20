Nothing plain about the quality of St Helens Plains cropping country in Wimmera

Agents say buyers have a once in a lifetime opportunity through a February auction to purchase some of the most reliable cropping land in the Wimmera.
After more than a century of ownership, the Hill family is selling some versatile country in the St Helens Plains district, south-east of Horsham.
Selling agent Stephen Kelly from AWN Livestock and Property says the Hill's country is some of the "very best" farm country in the Wimmera.
"It would be hard to find better cropping country in the Wimmera than the St Helens Plains," he said.
On offer is 133 hectares (328 acres) of almost all arable country across two large paddocks.
The public auction will be held at 11am on Friday, February 23 at Haven Hall.
Mr Kelly said the Hill family had been farming the St Helens Plains country for three generations.
He said the land on offer had been conservatively farmed by them.
Mr Kelly said the quality of the land on offer and the rarity of the sale should see the auction prices reach around $10,000 per acre.
Soils across the property primarily consist of the renowned self-mulching clays of the St Helens Plains district.
The plains country is said to be gently undulating.
Mr Kelly said the holding was suited to all types of cropping enterprises.
He said the property is well fenced with bitumen road frontage on two sides and is located about 20 minutes travel time from Horsham and is east of the Grampians National Park.
"This property could be a great addition to any existing holding," he said.
The land also includes a livestock containment area plus a 60m x 30m steel hay shed.
GWMWater piped water is connected.
For more information contact the selling agent Stephen Kelly from AWN Livestock and Property on 0457 481594.
