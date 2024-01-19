Russian export records may include stolen grain

Russia is currently celebrating its status as the world's largest grain exporter, with official Russian agencies forecasting up to 65 million tonnes of exports for the 2023-24 marketing year, however Ukrainian officials say this figure is bolstered with grain stolen from their nation.
The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), the global voice for the Ukrainian community, alleged Russia had exported at least four million tonnes and potentially as much as 5m tonnes of grain stolen from occupied Ukrainian territories as part of those figures.
Russian official agencies have reported two consecutive record years of grain production, with 142 million tonnes in 2023 following a record 157m tonnes in 2022, according to IKAR, the Russian official forecaster.
Both seasons occurred after the onset of the conflict with Ukraine with some scepticism as to whether grain from Ukraine was included in tallies.
In October 2022 Bloomberg reported on allegations Russia was seizing Ukrainian grain and selling it as its own, while a Guardian report from last October raised concerns about looting of grain from Ukraine which was then sold using false documents which said the grain was not from the occupied territories within Ukraine but rather Russia and then the grain was simply exported as Russian grain.
Private analysts have suggested tonnages from Ukraine's own harvest were as much 20 per cent below expectations, an unusually low figure even allowing for lower yield estimates due to the difficulties in moving in crop inputs into war-torn regions.
Some reports have suggested Russia could have stolen up to five million tonnes of grain.
Strong demand from nations with food security concerns, such as those through the Middle East and North Africa has meant Russia has had little difficulty in selling grain, in spite of western nations' trade sanctions over its aggression in Ukraine.
The UWC said the Ukrainian National Resistance Center, set up in 2022 to combat Russia's incursion, had reported Russia had sold stolen grain in December to Syria and Iran via ports in the disputed territory of Crimea, formerly part of Ukraine but annexed by Russia in 2014.
In some good news for Ukraine, however, the UAC reported improved grain export flow through the Black Sea corridor, which it said is back to close to pre-war levels, with critical cargo insurance rates falling, making exports more competitive.
