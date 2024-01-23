Machinery matters in brief

The agtech revolution continues to roll on with John Deere entering into an agreement with SpaceX to provide a cutting-edge satellite communications service (SATCOM) to farmers.
At this stage, the SATCOM solution will initially be available through a limited release in the United States and Brazil, starting in the second half of 2024.
The company's SATCOM solution will leverage SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet constellation.
To activate the connectivity solution, John Deere dealers will install a ruggedised Starlink terminal on compatible machines, along with a 4G LTE JDLink modem to connect the machine to the John Deere operations centre.
By utilising the industry-leading Starlink network, the solution will allow farmers facing rural connectivity challenges to fully leverage precision agriculture technologies and improve their accuracy on-farm.
"The value of connectivity to farmers is broader than any single task or action," John Deere vice president of production and precision ag production systems Aaron Wetzel said.
"Connectivity unlocks vast opportunities that were previously limited or unavailable.
"For example, throughout the year, farmers must complete tasks within extremely short windows of time. This requires executing incredibly precise production steps while coordinating between machines and managing machine performance. Each of these areas are enhanced through connectivity, making the entire operation more efficient, effective and profitable."
The SATCOM solution will connect both new and existing machines through satellite internet service and ruggedised satellite terminals. This will fully enable technologies such as autonomy, real-time data sharing, remote diagnostics, enhanced self-repair solutions and machine-to-machine communication, all of which will help farmers work more efficiently while minimising downtime.
"John Deere has led the agriculture equipment industry for more than two decades with satellite-based precision guidance technology," John Deere senior vice president and chief technology officer Jahmy Hindman said.
"Now, we are bringing satellite communications service to the farm at scale so farmers with cellular coverage challenges can maximise the value of connectivity to their operations.
"The SATCOM solution unlocks the John Deere tech stack so every farmer can fully utilise their current precision agriculture technology in addition to the new innovative solutions they will deploy in the future. We initiated this process with a fierce focus on delivering value to our customers, and this partnership ensures we have a solution that meets their needs today and in the future."
Rabobank is warning farmers that they may have to deal with some increased costs for imported goods including machinery parts due to tensions in the Red Sea.
RaboResearch general manager Stefan Vogel said this comes as ocean shipping companies divert more vessels away from the Suez Canal to avoid attacks by Houthi militants and the escalating military action against them in the Red Sea.
"Australia may have to deal with some increased costs for imported goods - such as certain fertilisers, ag chemicals and machinery parts - as importers face higher freight costs, as a result of diverting around the canal and impacted areas. However, the elevated freight costs are not expected to reach the Covid-related highs seen in 2021, Mr Vogel said.
"Globally, for containerised and bulk goods, the shipping industry has to make tough decisions at the moment - either to navigate the Suez Canal and risk severe attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels or to take a nine to 15-day detour around Africa's Cape of Good Hope."
Mr Vogel said initial attacks by the Houthi on cargo ships had seen bulk freight rates spike in December, though these had now settled back closer to 2023 average prices.
Containerised shipments - both to and from Australia - will also be affected, Mr Vogel said.
"And this is likely to have time and cost impacts on plant protection chemicals and machinery parts coming into Australia as well as Australian meat and fresh produce exports," he said.
"During the 2021 freight crisis, Australia struggled to find sufficient containers for exports as shipping companies gave preference to their major global routes and somewhat neglected Oceania or they tried to quickly take empty containers back from Australia to China rather than adding in shipping time to export Australian goods. A similar struggle for containers is not unlikely to materialise again if the Red Sea struggles tighten global container freight capacity further."
The FBX global ocean freight container index has more than doubled from early December to mid-January to reach the highest price level seen since October 2022, Rabobank said.
"The good news is container freight rates at the moment are still three to four times below the massively Covid-inflated levels of 2021," Mr Vogel said.
"Imported goods into Australia will have to bear the higher freight costs, but container freight is unlikely to get as expensive as in 2021."
RaboResearch global economic strategist Michael Every said while "things aren't as bad as the last shipping crisis, they could still get painful if the Suez/Red Sea crisis is not resolved soon".
And total container transits and tonnage via the Suez Canal have now slumped to Covid-era lows, he said.
"Helpfully, ocean carriers have added 11 per cent container ship dead weight tonnage capacity since Covid," Mr Every said.
"The current Red Sea/Suez crisis, on top of the ongoing Black Sea/Ukraine crisis and the risk of others to follow, provides a fat tail risk of potential fresh waves of inflationary supply shocks for western economies and financial markets, which are currently predicting nothing but easing price pressures and large rate cuts in 2024".
An inquiry into Australia's transition to electric vehicles has begun through the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water ..
Committee chairman Tony Zappia said Australian motorists were increasingly choosing electric vehicles when purchasing a new car.
"The percentage of electric vehicles sold is growing every year, moving to 7.2 per cent of all new cars sold in 2023, up from less than 3pc in 2022," he said.
"The inquiry will consider the necessary resources, systems and infrastructure for this transition and the impacts of moving away from traditional vehicles."
"The committee will also explore opportunities such as fuel savings and affordability for residents in outer regions to make this shift beneficial for everyone.
"Our focus will also be on the future of electric vehicle battery manufacturing, and we will consider challenges on electricity consumption and demand, and our limited EV supply compared to other countries."
The committee is seeking written submissions providing recommendations relating to any or all of the below inquiry terms of reference by Friday, March 22.
The committee will examine:
