Machinery matters in brief

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
January 23 2024 - 2:30pm
John Deere has entered into a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX. Picture file
John Deere inks deal with Elon Musk

The agtech revolution continues to roll on with John Deere entering into an agreement with SpaceX to provide a cutting-edge satellite communications service (SATCOM) to farmers.

