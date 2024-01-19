Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Frustration for family as YP land fails to sell at three auction attempts

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
January 19 2024 - 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Bensen's biggest block oh offer failed to reach its reserve price with a single bidder and was passed in. Pictures: Ray White.
The Bensen's biggest block oh offer failed to reach its reserve price with a single bidder and was passed in. Pictures: Ray White.

Disappointment for the Bensen family with the auction of their long-held farming country near Kadina in South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.