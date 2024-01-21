Aussie research into little known bean boosts Timor-Leste food security

Aussie research into a tropical pulse crop little known in Australia but a staple in south-east Asia is boosting food security in the region.
University of Western Australia (UWA) Institute of Agriculture honorary research fellow Tanveer Khan, together with UWA adjunct professor William Erskine first started working on unlocking the potential of winged bean, known as dambala in Sri Lanka, dau rong in Vietnam and cigarilla in the Philippines, in the early 1970s.
Dr Khan first began his work on the legume back in the 1970s at the University of Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby, before Prof Erskine arrived as a tutor and began assisting the project, later carrying on the work for his PhD (registered at Cambridge University) when Dr Khan returned to Perth.
International interest in the peculiarly shaped bean, notable for its frilly shape, was at a high after a report from 1975 described it as a 'supermarket on a stalk' because it combined the desirable nutritional characteristics of the green bean, garden pea, spinach, mushroom, soybean, bean sprout and potato.
As decades passed Prof Erskine turned his research attention to other crops - notably running the lentil breeding program at the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA) for 18 years - he assumed that his time researching the winged bean would be short-lived.
However, since 2010, Prof Erskine has been involved with Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) projects on food security in Timor-Leste, which provided an opportunity to quietly resume his winged bean research after a lengthy hiatus.
The bean is highly rated as a food crop in suitable areas due to its high levels of protein, often lacking from the diets of subsidence farmers in Timor-Leste.
Three new varieties of the winged bean were recently released in Timor-Leste.
In an amazing twist, one of the recently released varieties in 2023 was identified by Prof Erskine in the 1970s, via a connection made possible through international cooperation in germplasm exchange.
He said it was very satisfying to see research he started more than five decades ago come to fruition through these recent varietal releases.
"It's gratifying that the PhD grunt work was not entirely wasted in a practical sense," he said.
The work was made possible in part by investment from Agricultural Innovations for Communities (AI-Com).
AI-Com research coordinator Rob Williams said the new varieties had been readily accepted by smallholder farmers across Timor-Leste.
"Child stunting and malnutrition are widespread in Timor-Leste," Mr Williams said.
"Encouraging the production of high protein winged bean (among other options) has been a key driver of AI-Com crop diversification research towards achieving nutritional food security."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.