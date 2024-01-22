Farm Online
Aberfoyle presented with top season, 5930 acres of cultivation

By Mark Phelps
January 22 2024 - 4:00pm
The Aberfoyle aggregation has recorded more than 200mm of rain and received beneficial flooding. Picture supplied
The 15,271 hectare (37,735 acre) Aberfoyle aggregation has received more than 200mm of rain and beneficial flooding on the black soil country over the summer.

