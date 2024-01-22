Aberfoyle presented with top season, 5930 acres of cultivation

The 15,271 hectare (37,735 acre) Aberfoyle aggregation has received more than 200mm of rain and beneficial flooding on the black soil country over the summer.
Located about 110km north of Brewarrina, 34km south of Goodooga, 420km from Dubbo, the mixed farming aggregation is dissected by the Birrie River, Yamba and Little Yamba creeks.
The three adjoining property aggregation comprises of two thirds level, black soil country, typically with coolibah, myall and lignum.
The balance has mainly red chocolate soils with whitewood, sandalwood and gidgee timbers.
The country features Mitchell, coolah, neverfail, blue and Flinders grasses.
There are also large areas of winter herbage and bluebush in addition to jelly burr, salt bush and numerous other soft burrs.
The aggregation is being presented with 2400ha (5930 acres) of fallow cultivation country.
The aggregation comprises of three properties.
Aberfoyle is 6744ha (16,665 acres), Julievale 5213ha (12,882 acres), and Part Leander 3314ha (8189 acres).
The majority of the fencing is described as being in good order with 11km of new boundary fence.
The water supply is above average.
Most paddocks have access to piped bore water, and there is dam water (which are mostly fenced) and access to the Birrie River.
In addition to the Leander and Aberfoyle bores, the properties are also attached to the Oxley Park and Old Gnomery bore systems.
There are about 44 tanks and troughs scattered through the aggregation.
The average annual rainfall is about 400mm.
Improvements on Aberfoyle include a four bedroom homestead, five stand raised board shearing shed, sheep yards, cattle yards, sheds, and six room shearers quarters, four silos, a two stand crutching shed with steel yards, and an 800m airstrip.
Julievale has a four bedroom homestead, machinery shed with a workshop and lockable tool room, cool room, 15x15m machinery shed and two 18x24m machinery sheds, and a hangar.
Part Leander is equipped with a three bedroom dwelling, three bay car shed, a five stand shearing shed, sheep yards and six room shearers quarters.
The Aberfoyle aggregation is being offered as a whole with offers considered on the individual properties.
Marketing agent Terry Adams said the large mixed farming operation had excellent infrastructure.
"Along with the good season the sale of Aberfoyle represents an opportunity for someone to take advantage of this turnkey operation," Mr Adams said.
Expressions of interest close on March 7.
Contact Terry Adams, 0427 525 666, Moree Real Estate.
