Farm Online
Home/Newsletter
Watch

Aussie takes the reins of big US ranch sales

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated January 22 2024 - 11:28am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

One of the biggest cattle ranches in the US has gone on the market for $A273 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.