ADF's new head takes a diplomatic approach to dairy levy stoush with VFF

The new head of Australia's peak dairy body is taking a diplomatic approach to the stand-off over levy payments by the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF).
The VFF has refused to pay at least $344,000 in unpaid levies to Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF), saying Victorian dairy farmers are not getting value for money.
Ben Bennett, who milks 400 cows at Pomborneit, Vic, took over the ADF presidency from Rick Gladigau, Mount Torrens, SA, late last year.
Mr Bennett said the respective chief executives of the VFF, Brendan Tatham, and ADF, Steve Sheridan, were engaged in talks, aimed at breaking the deadlock over the frozen levy payments.
"For the sake of Victorian farmers, who are the meat in the sandwich, it's up to us to get a constructive outcome," he said.
"I realise it's taken time, we have been very patient and we fully understand and appreciate the VFF senior team has some problems - we are not looking to throw petrol on the fire.
"We are prepared to be patient - we are entering in the conversations, in good faith."
But, when asked if he'd like the matter resolved quickly, Mr Bennet responded: "Absolutely."
The VFF's decision has been criticised by farmers.
As a Victorian in the top job, Mr Bennett said he hoped that would help in the negotiations.
"As we know, people are very tribal," he said.
On being elected to the presidency, one of his first tasks was to go and see VFF president Emma Germano and her team.
Both the ADF and VFF are based in Farrer House, Melbourne.
"Within an hour of me getting the job, I went down the stairs and had a forthright, and I feel, a constructive conversation - I can't give it a higher priority than that," he said.
"The key thing is communication and engagement."
Mr Bennett acknowledged the failure to pay the levies was having an impact, particularly on how resources were allocated to the "minefield of regulations that are continuously coming at us, on a day-to-day basis".
He said he stood for the top job, as Victoria needed strong representation.
"We need to ensure Victoria is in a very dominant position - like I have said before, Victoria is dairy and dairy is Victoria," he said.
Mr Bennett said he would cover all states - "but you have to get the foundation stone right, don't you?"
The ADF's role was "absolutely vital".
"The federal government needs a central entity to talk with that is based on a member representative model," he said.
"In today's world, legislative changes are a minefield."
The ADF must be fully engaged with grass-roots farmers and have a mandate from them.
The connection between the ADF and VFF/UDV went back decades.
'The institutions have to be stronger than the individuals," he said.
"We simply come and we go, you have to look at the importance of those institutions and that is what the government does look upon, to give them the strength to make policies that affect dairy farmers."
"We are going to be stronger, together."
