Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Live export vessel ordered back to Australia because of Red Sea danger

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
January 22 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Houthi rebels have been carrying out attacks on vessels travelling through the Red Sea. Photo: Shutterstock
Houthi rebels have been carrying out attacks on vessels travelling through the Red Sea. Photo: Shutterstock

A live export vessel bound for the Middle East has been ordered back to Australia amid growing concerns over Houthi pirate attacks on the Red Sea shipping route.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.