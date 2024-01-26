Steadying patterns augur well for more stable weather

As mentioned last week, most model forecasts indicate the El Nino type SSTs in the tropical Pacific have reached their peak and some of the atmospheric indicators such as the Southern Oscillation Index have already returned to neutral. The SOI is now near +4, well within the neutral range. This is likely to persist, which is a positive sign for those hoping that at least average rainfall patterns will persist over the first half of 2024. Some dry spells will increase in late summer and early autumn, but after that our attention moves to the west where the Indian Ocean Dipole starts to influence rainfall potential in late autumn and early winter. The IOD is favoured to head back to neutral or even slightly negative which is also a positive sign for at least average rainfall patterns at that time.