Steadying patterns augur well for more stable weather

Despite the impact of another tropical cyclone on Queensland there appears to be a slight 'steadying' of the weather patterns, leading to slightly more stable weather in much of eastern Australia at times during February. However, the situation is quite fluid, with greater than normal potential for unexpected developments, primarily due to warmer than normal ocean temperatures persisting around most of continental Australia.
In fact, at the start of this year, close to 90 per cent of the world's oceans were measuring warmer than normal sea surface temperatures. As this has never occurred before in modern times, this is creating a challenge for medium-term weather predictions because even major computer modelling can come up with different future scenarios.
However, one thing is certain - while SSTs around Australia remain relatively warm, there is potential for increased rainfall especially in eastern Australia during periods with onshore winds and despite the fact that elsewhere across the Pacific Ocean SSTs are still in an El Nino pattern. Computer modelling of SSTs in the coming months all point to a continuation of the warmer than normal water around continental Australia but also indicate a weakening of the El Nino pattern across the tropical Pacific.
In the past couple of weeks, the monsoon in northern Australia has been quite active. During this time the Madden-Julian Oscillation has been active to the north of Australia, but the current pulse is expected to move east, especially after the current cyclone passes. At this time of year, when the MJO is in this position, the chance of above average rainfall typically increases across north-central Australia. When the MJO moves into the western Pacific, rainfall typically decreases across northern Australia. As it moves away, as is expected in the coming weeks, this will take effect.
As mentioned last week, most model forecasts indicate the El Nino type SSTs in the tropical Pacific have reached their peak and some of the atmospheric indicators such as the Southern Oscillation Index have already returned to neutral. The SOI is now near +4, well within the neutral range. This is likely to persist, which is a positive sign for those hoping that at least average rainfall patterns will persist over the first half of 2024. Some dry spells will increase in late summer and early autumn, but after that our attention moves to the west where the Indian Ocean Dipole starts to influence rainfall potential in late autumn and early winter. The IOD is favoured to head back to neutral or even slightly negative which is also a positive sign for at least average rainfall patterns at that time.
