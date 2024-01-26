Farm Online
Steadying patterns augur well for more stable weather

By Don White, Weatherwatch
January 26 2024 - 11:45am
Despite the impact of another tropical cyclone on Queensland there appears to be a slight 'steadying' of the weather patterns, leading to slightly more stable weather in much of eastern Australia at times during February. However, the situation is quite fluid, with greater than normal potential for unexpected developments, primarily due to warmer than normal ocean temperatures persisting around most of continental Australia.

